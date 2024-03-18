Elon Musk visits German Tesla factory with son amid custody battle with Grimes: What we know

Elon Musk was seen with his son X AE A-XII while they visited a Tesla factory in Germany amid custody battle with Grimes over their children. The Tesla CEO was spotted carrying X AE A-XII on his shoulders as he visited the factory which reopened after a nearby electricity pylon was set on fire. The blaze left the plant without electricity for almost a week. Tesla's X account posted a photo of Elon Musk with the caption: “Thanks for visiting”. This marks Elon Musk's second overseas trip this year with X AE A-XII as they also visited Auschwitz in January. Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., at the Tesla automotive plant in Gruenheide, Germany.(Bloomberg)

Elon Musk-Grimes dispute

Elon Musk and musician Grimes have been embroiled in a dispute over their three children. The billionaire sued her in September as he sought to "establish the parent-child relationship" with their children Exa, Tau and X AE A-XII. Following this, Grimes filed a petition to establish “a parental relationship”, as per court records.

Earlier, Elon Musk brought X AE A-XII to a meeting with the Turkish president who asked him where his wife was even though the couple had never married. Elon Musk had then replied, "Oh, she's in San Francisco. We're separated, I take care of him mostly."

What Elon Musk accused Grimes on in the lawsuit?

Elon Musk accused Grimes of moving to California to "circumvent the jurisdiction" of Texas court that limit child-support payments at $2,760 a month for three children, it was reported. But Grimes said that she and two of their children had been living in California when Elon Musk filed the petition.