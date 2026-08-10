Football's wildest throw-in? Defender somersaults over ball before launching spectacular assist from the touchline

An Iranian defender has turned a routine throw-in into one of the most extraordinary assists of the young Russian football season, executing a forward somersault before launching the ball into the penalty area for Spartak Kostroma. Nader Mohammadi with his unusual throw and assist in the Russian League. (Screengrab from X)

Nader Mohammadi produced his trademark flip throw during Spartak’s 3-1 victory over SKA-Khabarovsk in the Russian First League on Sunday, with Sergey Bugriyov heading his delivery into the net for the visitors’ third goal.

Mohammadi used the ball for support as he launched himself into a forward flip, landed at the touchline and immediately hurled it deep into the box. The throw travelled almost like a cross before Bugriyov met it with his head in the 83rd minute.

The assist made the moment even more remarkable given Mohammadi’s brief time in Russian football. The 29-year-old only joined Spartak Kostroma towards the end of July after spending his professional career in Iran, and the game against SKA-Khabarovsk was only his second league appearance for the club. Spartak had already been given a glimpse of his unusual weapon on his debut against Yenisey on August 1. This time, however, it directly produced a goal.