Football's wildest throw-in? Defender somersaults over ball before launching spectacular assist from the touchline
An Iranian defender produced a spectacular assist in Russia, using his trademark somersault throw-in to launch the ball into the box for a headed goal.
An Iranian defender has turned a routine throw-in into one of the most extraordinary assists of the young Russian football season, executing a forward somersault before launching the ball into the penalty area for Spartak Kostroma.
Nader Mohammadi produced his trademark flip throw during Spartak’s 3-1 victory over SKA-Khabarovsk in the Russian First League on Sunday, with Sergey Bugriyov heading his delivery into the net for the visitors’ third goal.
Mohammadi used the ball for support as he launched himself into a forward flip, landed at the touchline and immediately hurled it deep into the box. The throw travelled almost like a cross before Bugriyov met it with his head in the 83rd minute.
The assist made the moment even more remarkable given Mohammadi’s brief time in Russian football. The 29-year-old only joined Spartak Kostroma towards the end of July after spending his professional career in Iran, and the game against SKA-Khabarovsk was only his second league appearance for the club. Spartak had already been given a glimpse of his unusual weapon on his debut against Yenisey on August 1. This time, however, it directly produced a goal.
From gymnastics to football’s strangest throw-in
The technique is anything but a spontaneous piece of showmanship. Mohammadi spent around a decade practicing gymnastics before establishing himself as a professional footballer and has previously said that his background in the sport helped him develop the somersault throw. The flip allows him to generate additional momentum before releasing the ball and send throw-ins over unusually long distances.
According to Mohammadi, he has created more than 10 goals using the technique during his career. Spartak head coach Roman Berezovsky also indicated after Sunday’s victory that the club sees the throw as a genuine tactical weapon rather than a novelty. Having seen Mohammadi demonstrate his range during his debut, Spartak positioned players inside the penalty area to attack his deliveries against SKA.
It paid off spectacularly. Mohammadi was already well known in Iranian football for the technique before moving to Russia. A throw while playing for Paykan in 2020 travelled directly towards goal and ended up in the net after goalkeeper Alireza Haghighi made contact with the ball.
Another of his throws, launched from inside his own half against Persepolis, also went viral because of the extraordinary distance it covered. His reputation became so formidable that Foolad were accused in 2021 of altering the dimensions of their pitch before facing Paykan in an attempt to reduce the effectiveness of his long throws. The match commissioner intervened before the game could begin.
Mohammadi has now taken that unusual specialty outside Iran for the first time — and needed only two appearances to demonstrate why Russian opponents may soon have to start treating a Spartak throw-in like a set-piece.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More