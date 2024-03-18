Elon Musk just made his ChatGPT rival AI chatbot Grok open source

Elon Musk said that his company xAI has made generative AI chatbot Grok open source fulfilling the promise made by him a week ago. The company wrote in a blogpost, “We are releasing the base model weights and network architecture of Grok-1, our large language model. Grok-1 is a 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model trained from scratch by xAI." Elon Musk announced that xAI is making its generative AI chatbot, Grok open source. (AFP)

What xAI said on chatbot Grok?

“This is the raw base model checkpoint from the Grok-1 pre-training phase, which concluded in October 2023. This means that the model is not fine-tuned for any specific application, such as dialogue." it added in an official blog post on the xAI website.

The company also explained that the base model had been trained on a “large amount of text data, not fine-tuned for any particular task” and shared a GitHub link so that others could use the model. It has also said that the model was trained in October 2023.

What Elon Musk had promised on Grok after OpenAI case?

Last week, Elon Musk promised to make Grok open source after he filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, as he blamed them for deviating from its founding values while the ChatGPT-maker labelled the allegations “incoherent.” Elon Musk has repeatedly criticised OpenAI, claiming that it does not transparently share its tech for the betterment of humanity but OpenAI pointed out that its basic chatbot is free and that millions are using its services and products worldwide.