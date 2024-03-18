 Morgan Stanley on India's economy: Boom like 2003-2007, on cusp of this big push - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Morgan Stanley on India's economy: Boom like 2003-2007, on cusp of this big push

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 09:59 AM IST

Morgan Stanley said that after a decade of investment to GDP steadily declining, capex emerged as a key growth driver in India.

India's economic growth rate resembles that of 2003-07 when growth averaged more than 8 per cent, as per Morgan Stanley's report ‘The Viewpoint: India - Why this feels like 2003-07’. Morgan Stanley said that after a decade of investment to GDP steadily declining, capex emerged as a key growth driver in India as “the capex cycle has more room to run, therefore the current expansion closely resembles that of 2003-07.”

Morgan Stanley said that the cycle is also driven by investment outperforming consumption, public capex leading initially.(Reuters)
Morgan Stanley said that the cycle is also driven by investment outperforming consumption, public capex leading initially.(Reuters)

Read more: Working in IT services companies? You could expect this much salary hike in 2024

The cycle is also driven by investment outperforming consumption, public capex leading initially but private capex rapidly catching up, it said, adding, “We think the defining characteristic of the current expansion is the rise in the investment-to-GDP ratio. Similarly, in the 2003-07 cycle investment to GDP rose from 27 per cent in F2003 (fiscal year ending March 2003) to 39 per cent in F2008, which was close to the peak. Investment to GDP then hovered around those levels until it peaked in F2011. 2011 to 2021 then registered a decade of decline - but the ratio has now inflected again to 34 per cent of GDP and we expect it to rise further to 36 per cent of GDP in F2027E.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: New York commercial property price half of Mumbai's BKC? Uday Kotak reacts

"However, the initial pick-up in private consumption growth was more modest, averaging just 4.8 per cent in 2003-04," it said. In the cycle, real GFCF growth is holding strong at 10.5 per cent in October-December, staying above pre-Covid 2017-18 average of 9.6 per cent, it noted, explaining, "This has been mainly driven by public capex so far, as the corporate sector has been working through multiple shocks from previous years that have weighed on its ability to invest."

Read more: This tech company has had a better year than Jensen Huang's Nvidia

As corporate profit (based on bottom-up company data) to GDP has picked up "from a trough of 1.1 per cent in F2020 to 5.4 per cent in F2023, early signs of private capex gaining momentum are being seen", it said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Morgan Stanley on India's economy: Boom like 2003-2007, on cusp of this big push
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On