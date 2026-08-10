39 arrested, drugs worth ₹55.80 crore seized in Bengaluru

Speaking to reporters here, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said drugs worth more than ₹55 crore had been seized from various locations in Bengaluru and other states-Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Kerala as part of Mission RISE.

The action was taken as part of the 'BEDA BRO' programme, an initiative under Mission RISE and the Bengaluru City Police's anti-drug campaign, they said.

Bengaluru, 39 persons, eight of them foreigners, were arrested and narcotic substances worth an estimated ₹55.80 crore were seized from their possession, police said on Monday.

"39 people were arrested in this operation, including eight foreigners, 21 people from other states and 10 locals. This is a major operation undertaken by 16 units of the city police, including the CCB," he said.

According to police, the 39 accused told investigators during interrogation that they had been purchasing prohibited narcotic substances at low prices from unidentified suppliers from abroad, other states and within Karnataka, and selling them at higher prices to the general public and college students for quick profits.

The seized narcotic substances comprised 21 kg and 641 grams of MDMA, 738 grams of cocaine, 4 kg and 493 grams of hydro ganja, 184 kg and 625 grams of ganja, 1 kg and 65 grams of opium and 25 grams of morphine, besides ₹17 lakh in cash, 22 mobile phones and five two-wheelers, the Office of the Commissioner of Police said in a statement.

The arrested accused were produced before courts on various dates and remanded in judicial custody, police said.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the unidentified persons who allegedly supplied the narcotic substances to the accused, and the investigations are in progress, they added.

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