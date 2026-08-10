Did Usher really use a clone body during New Jersey concert? Yeah singer breaks silence on viral clips
Usher denied claims of using a double during his recent concert after footage sparked doubts about his identity.
Usher refuted allegations that he employed a "clone" or body double during a recent concert, following the emergence of footage from a performance in New Jersey that raised questions about the authenticity of the performer on stage.
The speculation began when videos recorded at his performance on August 7 at MetLife Stadium circulated on social media.
In various online clips, Usher's face is concealed by a hat and sunglasses, leading many users to remark that he appears just different enough to attract attention. One fan has even nicknamed the alleged double "Unsure".
“Usher you can’t fool New York, that’s not you bro, I want my money back,” one X user wrote.
“Usher, why’d you have to play us all like that last night? That is NOT Usher,” a second fan said on TikTok.
“The Usher clone stuff is hilarious because I was watching someone’s live of the show last night and was thinking during his first set something was off about him,” a third person commented.
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Usher reacts to clone body rumors
Addressing the rumours, the artist said, "Ya’ll are funny, “clone? They can’t clone this?”
“How ya’ll come up with this? AI ain’t that advanced,” he commented on an Instagram post by Power 105.1 that was discussing who was truly performing on stage.
Usher is co-headlining the "Raymond & Brown Tour" with Chris Brown. This North American stadium tour commenced on June 26 in Denver and is set to run through December, featuring performances in major cities such as Detroit, Washington, DC, and Toronto.
In 2024, Usher was subjected to similar accusations when fans raised doubts about whether he had utilized a body double on stage during the Past Present Future tour. This tour was postponed after he experienced a neck injury during rehearsals, necessitating the postponement of the first performances in Atlanta.
“My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night,” Yeah singer stated at the time. “Unfortunately, the injury hasn’t healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More