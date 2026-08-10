Did Usher really use a clone body during New Jersey concert? Yeah singer breaks silence on viral clips

Usher refuted allegations that he employed a "clone" or body double during a recent concert, following the emergence of footage from a performance in New Jersey that raised questions about the authenticity of the performer on stage. Usher dismissed allegations of a clone at his New Jersey concert, following viral videos that questioned his identity.

The speculation began when videos recorded at his performance on August 7 at MetLife Stadium circulated on social media.

In various online clips, Usher's face is concealed by a hat and sunglasses, leading many users to remark that he appears just different enough to attract attention. One fan has even nicknamed the alleged double "Unsure".

“Usher you can’t fool New York, that’s not you bro, I want my money back,” one X user wrote.

“Usher, why’d you have to play us all like that last night? That is NOT Usher,” a second fan said on TikTok.

“The Usher clone stuff is hilarious because I was watching someone’s live of the show last night and was thinking during his first set something was off about him,” a third person commented.

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