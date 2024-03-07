 Elon Musk's X has over a million jobs listings: Check if there's one for you - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Elon Musk's X has over a million jobs listings: Check if there's one for you

Elon Musk's X has over a million jobs listings: Check if there's one for you

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2024 03:10 PM IST

Since its inception, 'X Hiring' has been a part of a larger plan to expand the range of services offered by X.

Want to work for Elon Musk at X (formerly Twitter)? The company has revealed that there are more than a million open jobs available on the platform. The post read, “1 million+ open jobs. just saying. x.com/jobs.” When you click on the available link, user are directed to a new page where you can check for available jobs by mentioning ‘keyword’ and ‘location’.

Elon Musk is seen. (Reuters)
Elon Musk is seen. (Reuters)

In January, a post on X Hiring read, “Over 1 million job postings are now live on X! Looking for a new gig? Make your next career move using X Hiring: https://x.com/jobs". The post was reshared by X's owner Elon Musk.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A similar post was also made from the X Business handle which read, “There are more than 1 million job postings live on X right now! Companies across AI, financial services, SaaS, and more are finding qualified candidates using X Hiring every day."



This comes as Elon Musk said that X could soon receive approval for a money transmitter license in New York which would help the platform to offer payment features. Speaking at the Morgan Stanley technology, media and telecom conference, Elon Musk said that X could receive its license in California in the next month or so. The New York approval could be “a few months away”, he said.

Elon Musk acquired the company in 2022 and has attempted to turn it into an "everything app" like Tencent's dominant WeChat app in China, with features beyond social media.

