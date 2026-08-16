Protest, enrolment ‘freeze’, CJI’s rap, then apology: Blow-by-blow of NALSAR row

In a fresh, BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on Saturday apologised to the law students and said he sincerely regretted if anything connected with the controversy, including his words or letter, had hurt their feelings. This was preceded by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant rapping the BCI for its intervention in the NALSAR University of Law enrolment controversy.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has been embroiled in a controversy recently over its order to freeze the enrolment of the entire 2026 graduating batch of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad. While the a move that was later rolled back amid backlash, the row continues to simmer.

How did the Bar Council of India respond to the backlash following its enrolment freeze order for NALSAR students?

How did the Bar Council of India respond to the backlash following its enrolment freeze order for NALSAR students?

Why did Chief Justice Surya Kant criticize the Bar Council of India regarding the NALSAR enrolment issue?

Why did Chief Justice Surya Kant criticize the Bar Council of India regarding the NALSAR enrolment issue?

What led to the Bar Council of India's initial decision to halt the enrolment of NALSAR's 2026 graduates?

What led to the Bar Council of India's initial decision to halt the enrolment of NALSAR's 2026 graduates?

The National Academy for Legal Studies and Research University, or NALSAR, is a public law school in Hyderabad, Telangana. NALSAR is also among the various national law Universities across India.

Here is a look back at how the NALSAR-BCI-CJI row unfolded over the past few weeks:

Opposition to CJI's presence as chief guest at convocation A group of NALSAR students opposed the proposed participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the chief guest at the university’s convocation. They wrote to the vice-chancellor, registrar, and professors voicing their objection.

The first representation was submitted on July 23 by 70 members of the outgoing LLB batch. Students from several later batches subsequently expressed their support for the representation, HT reported earlier.

Also read: ‘Sincerely regret, apologise’: Bar Council chief to students after CJI Kant's rap amid NALSAR row

In an email sent to the university officials, students raised their objection as they cited the refusal of the Supreme Court bench, led by CJI Kant, to hear a plea regarding the alleged police brutality against students during the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"As students of law, our concern is narrower and more specific to us as a graduating batch. A convocation is meant to be a moment where the University's own values, including a commitment to constitutional rights, access to justice, and reasoned engagement with grievances, are visibly reflected in the choices it makes," the students wrote in their email, as per news agency PTI.

BCI halts NALSAR enrollment, then withdraws move BCI's Mishra directed all State Bar Councils not to enroll any 2026 law graduate from NALSAR University as advocates until further orders.

NALSAR was also asked to provide an authenticated report naming those who had started, organised, coordinated or mobilised the campaign against the CJI’s proposed participation in the convocation. It also sought information on any faculty members, research scholars, alumni, student organisations or outsiders being involved in the boycott.

Also read: 'Our interests are the same': BCI chairman Manan Mishra's first reaction to CJP amid NALSAR-CJI row

It also sought details of the representations, signatories, meetings, social media groups, media interactions, and any calls for a boycott or disruption.

The first communication said the temporary freeze was required, as allowing enrolment while the inquiry was underway could interfere with the process.

But the order was rolled back within hours after backlash with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke also threatening a protest.

The revised notification reversed the earlier order and stated that the "vast majority" of the students were innocent and should not be held responsible for the alleged misconduct of a few.

CJI raps Bar Council On Friday, CJI Surya Kant slammed the BCI amid the NALSAR row and said the Council had “no business” interfering with students’ right to protest. He said the court would not allow students to be stopped from raising their voice through lawful and peaceful protests as he restrained the BCI and all state bar councils from pursuing any punitive or criminal action against students and faculty university in connection with the controversy.

“The BCI is unnecessarily taking action in this matter. If students have a cause or a reason to protest, they have a right to protest. Nobody can stop them, and we will not allow this,” said the CJI after senior advocate K Parameshwar mentioned the matter before the bench, HT reported earlier.

Bar Council's apology After CJI's strong remarks, Bar Council's Mishra apologised to the law students on Saturday and said he sincerely regretted if anything connected with the controversy, including his words or letter, had hurt their feelings.

Addressing a letter to his ‘dear young friends’, Mishra said the developments of the past few days had caused “concern and anguish” among a section of the student community and acknowledged that whenever students felt hurt or aggrieved, their concerns deserved to be heard “with patience, sensitivity and respect”.

“If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same,” Mishra said.

“There should be no hesitation in saying so. An expression of regret is not a matter of prestige or ego. It is simply an acknowledgment that the feelings and concerns of our students matter,” he added.