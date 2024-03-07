Are banks closed tomorrow for Mahashivratri: Check state wise holiday list

Bank Holiday On Mahashivratri: Banks will be closed in March for several days including the second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays along with national holidays. Some states also observe local holidays while all banks universally close on public holidays. In March 2024, festivals including Mahashivratri and Holi will be celebrated. Even though bank branches could be closed in your state on these days, online banking services will continue to operate nationwide and there will be access to banking services through online platforms and ATMs as well. Bank Holiday On Mahashivratri: Banks will be closed in several states across India on March 8.

Mahashivratri 2024 Bank Holiday

Banks will be closed in several states across India on March 8 in observance of Mahashivratri. This means that it will be a three-day extended weekend for many people as the second Saturday and Sunday will follow March 8.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Which states will observe Mahashivratri 2024 Bank Holiday

Banks will be closed on Mahashivratri in all states except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar and Meghalaya.

Full list of bank holidays in March 2024

March 1: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

March 8: Mahashivratri (except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya)

March 25: Holi (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

March 29: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

March 27: Holi (Bihar)