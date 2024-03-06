Long bank holiday weekend: Banks are closed in these states from 8-10 March due to Mahashivratri
Mahashivratri Bank Holiday: Banks are closed in some states on March 8 on account of Mahashivratri. This will be followed by second Saturday and Sunday.
Mahashivratri Bank Holiday: Banks in many states will be closed on Mahashivratri which will be celebrated across the country on March 8 (Friday). The holiday depends on state governments and Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s list. As per the central bank holiday list banks across states will closed for 14 days in March and many states will have three days of consecutive bank holidays twice. This means there will be two long holiday weekends.
These holidays will include all Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, public holidays, and a few regional holidays in specific states. In order to plan your trips to bank offices properly, here's a list for you of March 2024 bank holidays.
March 2024 Bank Holidays
Banks will be closed on Chapchar Kut, /Sivarathri, Bihar Divas, Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi, Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi and Good Friday in March 2024.
Mahashivratri Bank Holiday
Which states will banks be closed for long weekend?
Banks are closed in these states on Friday: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu- Srinagar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.
Other Bank Holidays in March
March 26- Banks are closed in Orissa, Manipur and Bihar.
March 27- Banks are closed in Bihar.
March 29- Banks are closed in all states barring Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Srinagar.
