Bank holidays in March 2024: Branches to be closed for 14 days. Check details

In March, banks across various states will observe holidays on 14 days on account of festivals, second/fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. While branches remain closed on all second/fourth Saturdays, and Sundays, holidays on festivals are as per a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list. Bank holidays are as per an RBI list (Representational Image)

It must be noted, however, that in case of regional holidays, banks only in that state or region stay shut. Also, customers can avail online banking services even on bank holidays.

Bank holidays in March 2024

March 1 (Friday): Chapchar Kut (Aizawl)

March 3: Sunday

March 8 (Friday): Mahashivratri (Maha vad-13)/Sivarathri (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram)

March 9: Second Saturday

March 10: Sunday

March 17: Sunday

March 22 (Friday): Bihar Divas (Patna)

March 23: Fourth Saturday

March 24: Sunday

March 25 (Monday): Holi (second day) – Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulendi (everywehre except Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Imphal, Kochi, Kohima, Patna, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram)

March 26 (Tuesday): Yaosang 2nd day/Holi (Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna)

March 27 (Wednesday): Holi (Patna)

March 29: Good Friday (everywhere except Agartala, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar)

March 31: Sunday