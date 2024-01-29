Bank holidays in February 2024: Banks to be closed for 11 days across various states. List here

Bank holidays in February 2024: The second month of the year is set to begin in a few days. In February, banks will remain closed for 11 days which includes the second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. Some of the bank holidays are state-specific but during national holidays banks will remain shut across the country. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) places holidays under three brackets- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The RBI communicated its holiday schedule for February through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions, which showed the following full list of bank holidays in February 2024:

Bank holidays in February 2024: Banks to be closed for 11 days across various states.