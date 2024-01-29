 Bank holidays in February: Banks to be closed for 11 days across various states - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Bank holidays in February 2024: Banks to be closed for 11 days across various states. List here

Bank holidays in February 2024: Banks to be closed for 11 days across various states. List here

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 03:27 PM IST

Bank holidays in February 2024: The RBI communicated its holiday schedule for February through official channels. Here's the complete list

Bank holidays in February 2024: The second month of the year is set to begin in a few days. In February, banks will remain closed for 11 days which includes the second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. Some of the bank holidays are state-specific but during national holidays banks will remain shut across the country. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) places holidays under three brackets- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The RBI communicated its holiday schedule for February through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions, which showed the following full list of bank holidays in February 2024:

Bank holidays in February 2024: Banks to be closed for 11 days across various states.
Bank holidays in February 2024: Banks to be closed for 11 days across various states.

February 4: Sunday

February 10: Second Saturday/Losar wherein Gangtok will remain closed.

February 11: Sunday

February 14: Basanta Panchami/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)

February 15: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Banks will remain closed in Imphal)

February 18: Sunday

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

February 20: Banks will be closed in Aizawl, Itanagar, due to State Day/Statehood Day

February 24: Second Saturday

February 25: Sunday

February 26: Nyokum (Banks will remain closed in Itanagar)

Even on these holidays, nationwide access to online banking services will be available.

