 Two long holiday weekends in March 2024: Check dates when banks will be closed - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Two long holiday weekends in March 2024: Check dates when banks will be closed

Two long holiday weekends in March 2024: Check dates when banks will be closed

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 11:31 AM IST

Bank Holidays March 2024: In Match there are two long holiday weekends. Check dates here

Bank Holidays March: Banks across states will be closed for 14 days in March 2024 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list as in this month many states will observe three days of consecutive bank holidays twice. This means that in Match there are two long holiday weekends. The holiday list includes those announced by specific states as well as the RBI. It also includes all Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, public holidays, and regional holidays.

Bank Holidays March 2024: Check Bank Holidays in March 2024 as per Reserve Bank of India's list.
Bank Holidays March 2024: Check Bank Holidays in March 2024 as per Reserve Bank of India's list.

March 2024 bank holidays

Banks will be closed on the occasion of Chapchar Kut, /Sivarathri, Bihar Divas, Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi, Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi, Holi, Good Friday in March 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Long Holiday in March 2024: Mahashivratri

Read more: Bank holidays in March 2024: Branches to be closed for 14 days. Check details

Banks will be closed on March 8 on account of Mahashivratri, followed by second Saturday and Sunday. The holiday will be observed in the following states: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttara Khand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu- Srinagar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

Read more: Ex-Google employee's ordeal after working for 10 years at tech giant: ‘Cried my eyes out when…'

Long Holiday in March 2024: Holi

As Holi falls on Monday preceded by Sunday and fourth Saturday, many states will observe holidays for three consecutive days. These include: Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Uttara Khand, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal, Telangana, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

Which other bank holidays are there in March

March 26: Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi in Orissa, Manipur and Bihar.

March 27: Holi in Bihar.

March 29: In all states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Srinagar.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On