Two long holiday weekends in March 2024: Check dates when banks will be closed

Bank Holidays March: Banks across states will be closed for 14 days in March 2024 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list as in this month many states will observe three days of consecutive bank holidays twice. This means that in Match there are two long holiday weekends. The holiday list includes those announced by specific states as well as the RBI. It also includes all Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, public holidays, and regional holidays. Bank Holidays March 2024: Check Bank Holidays in March 2024 as per Reserve Bank of India's list.

March 2024 bank holidays

Banks will be closed on the occasion of Chapchar Kut, /Sivarathri, Bihar Divas, Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi, Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi, Holi, Good Friday in March 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Long Holiday in March 2024: Mahashivratri

Banks will be closed on March 8 on account of Mahashivratri, followed by second Saturday and Sunday. The holiday will be observed in the following states: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttara Khand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu- Srinagar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

Long Holiday in March 2024: Holi

As Holi falls on Monday preceded by Sunday and fourth Saturday, many states will observe holidays for three consecutive days. These include: Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Uttara Khand, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal, Telangana, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

Which other bank holidays are there in March

March 26: Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi in Orissa, Manipur and Bihar.

March 27: Holi in Bihar.

March 29: In all states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Srinagar.