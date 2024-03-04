Ex-Google employee's ordeal after working for 10 years at tech giant: ‘Cried my eyes out when…'

Bengaluru woman Nupur Dave quit Google in 2022 after having worked in the US for 11 years. As she wanted an early retirement, she quit when she was 40 and felt secure about her finances. At the time, she was earning about ₹82 lakh a year working in the San Francisco office. But just two days after quitting, she said that she deeply regretted her decision. The Google logo is seen.(Reuters)

Nupur Dave told Business Insider, "I quit my job on a Friday. By Monday evening, I was just bawling. I was crying my eyes out because I realized that I need to be with people."

Even though she had planned to spend her time after retiring in writing her third book, Nupur Dave realised that she did not have the same relationship with her former colleagues as, "The loneliness of the co-working space actually hit me when I physically went in there and sat down -- it was completely empty."

After this, she spent some time hopping from one co-working place to another. She reminisced, “I was not making friends, and I didn't feel inspired by the physical surroundings of the coworking space.”

Following this, Nupur Dave moved to India and became a part of FIRE- financial independence, retire early- community. She said, "The whole idea of FIREing was possible because I'm in India. There's no way I could have FIREd in the US. Everything is much more doable in India, and you can still maintain a life of luxury."

After this, she took up a role as the head of special projects at an electric vehicle infrastructure firm in Bengaluru.

She shared, "I am in corporate right now, but my goals are different. It is not to build a career or make wealth out of this, but to see people every day and make sort of a predictable routine for myself."