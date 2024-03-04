 Ex-Google employee's ordeal after working for 10 years at tech giant - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Ex-Google employee's ordeal after working for 10 years at tech giant: ‘Cried my eyes out when…'

Ex-Google employee's ordeal after working for 10 years at tech giant: ‘Cried my eyes out when…'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2024 04:08 PM IST

She reminisced, “I was not making friends, and I didn't feel inspired by the physical surroundings of the coworking space.”

Bengaluru woman Nupur Dave quit Google in 2022 after having worked in the US for 11 years. As she wanted an early retirement, she quit when she was 40 and felt secure about her finances. At the time, she was earning about 82 lakh a year working in the San Francisco office. But just two days after quitting, she said that she deeply regretted her decision.

The Google logo is seen.(Reuters)
The Google logo is seen.(Reuters)

Read more: Google apologises to India over 'unreliable' Gemini results on PM Modi: Report

Nupur Dave told Business Insider, "I quit my job on a Friday. By Monday evening, I was just bawling. I was crying my eyes out because I realized that I need to be with people."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Even though she had planned to spend her time after retiring in writing her third book, Nupur Dave realised that she did not have the same relationship with her former colleagues as, "The loneliness of the co-working space actually hit me when I physically went in there and sat down -- it was completely empty."

Read more: Google layoffs: Employees in these teams may face job cuts amid Gemini row

After this, she spent some time hopping from one co-working place to another. She reminisced, “I was not making friends, and I didn't feel inspired by the physical surroundings of the coworking space.”

Read more: FASTag KYC deadline: How to check if your FASTag is still active?

Following this, Nupur Dave moved to India and became a part of FIRE- financial independence, retire early- community. She said, "The whole idea of FIREing was possible because I'm in India. There's no way I could have FIREd in the US. Everything is much more doable in India, and you can still maintain a life of luxury."

Read more: Update Aadhaar card details online for free till March 14: Follow these steps

After this, she took up a role as the head of special projects at an electric vehicle infrastructure firm in Bengaluru.

She shared, "I am in corporate right now, but my goals are different. It is not to build a career or make wealth out of this, but to see people every day and make sort of a predictable routine for myself."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On