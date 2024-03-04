Update Aadhaar card details online for free till March 14: Follow these steps
Update Aadhaar card details: Details including name, address and other changes can be updated for free on UIDAI's website.
Update Aadhaar card details: The deadline for updating Aadhaar card details online for free is March 14. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had earlier said, “Based on the positive response from the residents, it is decided to extend the facility for 3 more months i.e. from 15.12.2023 to 14.03.2024. Accordingly, the facility for document update shall continue to be free of cost through myAadhaar portal."
Details including name, address and other changes can be updated for free on UIDAI's website. The same can also be physically done at Common Services Centres (CSC). The service is available for free only on the myAadhaar portal but at the physical centres it can be done by paying ₹50.
The Aadhaar body has also been urging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details in case if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and has never been updated since.
Aadhaar card update online: How to do this?
- Log in to: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ using Aadhaar number.
- Select 'proceed to update address' option.
- Enter one-time password (OTP) sent to registered mobile number.
- Click on ‘Document Update’ and existing details of the resident will be displayed.
- Verify details and click on next hyperlink.
- Choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents from the dropdown list.
- Upload address proof.
- Select ‘Submit’ button and upload documents.
- The update request will be accepted after a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) is generated.
Aadhaar card update: How to upload address proof?
- Visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/
- Log in and select “Name/Gender/Date of Birth & Address Update” and then click on "Update Aadhaar Online".
- Select 'address' and click 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar'.
- Upload a scanned copy and enter the required demographic information.
