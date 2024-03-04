Google apologises to India over 'unreliable' Gemini results on PM Modi: Report

Google apologized to India after its AI platform Gemini stirred a major controversy, it was reported. Calling the platform ‘unreliable’, Google said sorry to PM Modi, Times of India reported quoting minister of state for IT & Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Google Gemini Controversy: Google logo is displayed on a smartphone's screen.(AFP)

The government had sent a notice to Google to seek an explanation on "unsubstantiated" results returned by Gemini in response to a query on PM Modi. To this, Google replied and said, "Sorry, the platform is unreliable," the minister said as per the report. This comes after the government announced that AI platforms will require a permit to operate in India.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar also urged platforms to respect Indian consumers and emphasized that AI platforms can be prosecuted under Indian IT and criminal laws for violations for spreading false information.

Google's Gemini chatbot controversy

Google was forced to pull the AI image generation feature from chatbot Gemini after several users called out the platform for generating historically inaccurate and biased images. The AI tool was accused of being “too woke” and “racist”. Following the controversy, Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged the problem saying that the company “got it wrong”.

It was also reported that demands for Sundar Pichai's resignation increased as analysts argued that the CEO must step down as it is time for change.

Analysts Ben Thompson and Mark Shmulik said that things at Google needed to change as the company needed a “transformation”, as per the report.