Blue Aadhaar card for children below age of 5 years: What is it, how to apply

A Blue Aadhaar Card- Baal Aadhaar Card- is an Aadhaar card issued for children below the age of 5 years. To differentiate it from regular Aadhaar cards issued to adults, it is blue in color and is valid until the child turns 5 years old. After this, their biometric information must be updated which can be done at any Aadhaar Enrolment Center.

How does Blue Aadhaar Card work?

No biometric data of the child is required for issuing the card and the UID is processed on the basis of demographic information and photograph linked with the UID of parents.

Who can apply for Blue Aadhaar Card?

Parents can apply for Baal Aadhaar for a newborn using the birth certificate or the discharge slip of the hospital. Children's school ID can also be used for the Baal Aadhaar card.

Why Blue Aadhaar card is important?

The card helps in securing government assistance programmes and helps in the provision of EWS scholarships. Many schools have also mandated the presentation of Blue Aadhaar cards during the admission process.

How to register for Blue Aadhaar card?