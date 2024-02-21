Juniper Hotels IPO opens today: Price band, allotment date and other details

Juniper Hotels IPO: The initial public offering of Juniper Hotels Limited is opening today (February 21). The public issue will remain open till February 23 and the price band of has been fixed at ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share. The IPO is also proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. Juniper Hotels IPO: The finalization of share allocation will be most likely on February 26.

Here are key details you need to know about the Juniper Hotels IPO:

Juniper Hotels IPO: What is the price band, key dates and lot size

The price band of the public issue at ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share. The book build issue will open on February 21, 2024 and close on February 23, 2024. Through the issue, the company aims to raise ₹1800 crore with fresh shares only. A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the book build issue will comprise 40 shares of the company.

Juniper Hotels IPO: What is the allotment date?

The finalization of share allocation will be most likely on February 26.

Juniper Hotels IPO: Who is the registrar of the issue?

KFin Technologies Limited is the official registrar of the book build issue.

Juniper Hotels IPO: What is the listing date?

The issue is likely to be listed on February 28.

Juniper Hotels IPO: Who are the lead managers of the issue?

JM Financials, CLSA India, and ICICI Securities are the lead managers of the IPO.