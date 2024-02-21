 Juniper Hotels IPO opens today: Price band, allotment date and other details - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Juniper Hotels IPO opens today: Price band, allotment date and other details

Juniper Hotels IPO opens today: Price band, allotment date and other details

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 10:04 AM IST

Juniper Hotels IPO: The finalization of share allocation will be most likely on February 26. Check other details here

Juniper Hotels IPO: The initial public offering of Juniper Hotels Limited is opening today (February 21). The public issue will remain open till February 23 and the price band of has been fixed at 342 to 360 per equity share. The IPO is also proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Juniper Hotels IPO: The finalization of share allocation will be most likely on February 26.
Juniper Hotels IPO: The finalization of share allocation will be most likely on February 26.

Here are key details you need to know about the Juniper Hotels IPO:

Juniper Hotels IPO: What is the price band, key dates and lot size

The price band of the public issue at 342 to 360 per equity share. The book build issue will open on February 21, 2024 and close on February 23, 2024. Through the issue, the company aims to raise 1800 crore with fresh shares only. A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the book build issue will comprise 40 shares of the company.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Juniper Hotels IPO: What is the allotment date?

The finalization of share allocation will be most likely on February 26.

Juniper Hotels IPO: Who is the registrar of the issue?

KFin Technologies Limited is the official registrar of the book build issue.

Juniper Hotels IPO: What is the listing date?

The issue is likely to be listed on February 28.

Juniper Hotels IPO: Who are the lead managers of the issue?

JM Financials, CLSA India, and ICICI Securities are the lead managers of the IPO.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On