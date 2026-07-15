Craving something simple, quick and tasty for lunch? Try Sanjeev Kapoor's flavourful lemon rice with vegetables
Prepare lemon rice with sautéed vegetables following Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe. Using basic ingredients, the dish comes together quickly.
Choosing what to eat can sometimes be challenging. While the internet offers countless delicious recipes, many are complex and time-consuming, which can be frustrating if you want something simple, hearty, and tasty. On July 9, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his recipe for a quick and flavourful lemon rice and vegetables.
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The recipe requires only a handful of ingredients easily available in your kitchen and can be whipped up in half an hour when you are working from home and need a quick meal, or just want something effortless to satisfy your cravings. Sharing the recipe on his website, chef Sanjeev Kapoor wrote, “A quick and flavorful lemon rice made with sautéed vegetables, roasted peanuts, aromatic spices, and fresh lemon juice for a tangy, wholesome meal.”
- Preparation time: 15 to 20 minutes
- Cooking time: 15 to 20 minutes
- Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
3 cups cooked rice
1 lemon, halved
1 medium green capsicum
1 medium carrot
2 tablespoons oil
1 teaspoon mustard seeds
1½ teaspoons asafoetida
2 green chillies, chopped
15-20 curry leaves
2 dried red chillies, broken into large pieces
1 medium onion, finely chopped
Salt to taste
1½ teaspoon turmeric powder
½ cup roasted peanuts
Fresh coriander sprig, to garnish
Method
1. Cut capsicum into small pieces. Peel and grate a carrot.
2. Heat oil in a non-stick kadai, add mustard seeds, asafoetida, green chillies, curry leaves and red chillies and mix well. When the seeds begin to splutter, add the onion, mix and sauté till translucent.
3. Add carrot and capsicum, mix and sauté for four to five minutes.
4. Add salt and turmeric powder, mix and saute for one to two minutes.
5. Add rice and roasted peanuts, mix well, cover and cook for five to six minutes.
6. Squeeze the lemon directly into the kadai and mix well.
7. Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with a coriander sprig and serve hot.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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