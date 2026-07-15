Craving something simple, quick and tasty for lunch? Try Sanjeev Kapoor's flavourful lemon rice with vegetables

The recipe requires only a handful of ingredients easily available in your kitchen and can be whipped up in half an hour when you are working from home and need a quick meal, or just want something effortless to satisfy your cravings. Sharing the recipe on his website, chef Sanjeev Kapoor wrote, “A quick and flavorful lemon rice made with sautéed vegetables, roasted peanuts, aromatic spices, and fresh lemon juice for a tangy, wholesome meal.”

Choosing what to eat can sometimes be challenging. While the internet offers countless delicious recipes , many are complex and time-consuming, which can be frustrating if you want something simple, hearty, and tasty. On July 9, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his recipe for a quick and flavourful lemon rice and vegetables.

Method 1. Cut capsicum into small pieces. Peel and grate a carrot.

2. Heat oil in a non-stick kadai, add mustard seeds, asafoetida, green chillies, curry leaves and red chillies and mix well. When the seeds begin to splutter, add the onion, mix and sauté till translucent.

3. Add carrot and capsicum, mix and sauté for four to five minutes.

4. Add salt and turmeric powder, mix and saute for one to two minutes.

5. Add rice and roasted peanuts, mix well, cover and cook for five to six minutes.

6. Squeeze the lemon directly into the kadai and mix well.

7. Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with a coriander sprig and serve hot.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.