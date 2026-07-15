Christopher Nolan signed Ashish Chanchlani as protagonist of Interstellar 2? YouTuber reacts

A paparazzi page, Cidhant, took to Instagram and shared a video from The Odyssey's premiere, which Ashish Chanchlani also attended. The text on the video read, "Reporters claim Nolan didn't come to India just for the premiere, but also to lock in the protagonist for Interstellar 2." The video ended with Ashish's appearance on the premiere's red carpet, while the caption read, "Bro is in demand fr." Reacting to the post, Ashish commented, "Ree maine tera kya bigada hai" (Hey, what have I ever done to you?)

Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan recently visited India for the premiere of his upcoming film, The Odyssey . Now, a paparazzi page has claimed that the filmmaker came to India not only for the premiere but also to sign the lead actor for Interstellar 2, and according to the viral post, it's none other than YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani . The YouTuber has now reacted to the rumour with his trademark humour.

In one of his Instagram Stories, Ashish also reacted to people comparing him to Robert Downey Jr. He said, "'Believe me, he's not Robert Downey Jr.' Koi sharam hai tum logon ko? Kyun daalte ho aise captions? Caption tum daalte ho, gaaliyan mujhe padti hain. Tumhari behen ka haath manga tha kya maine? Kal ko RDJ se milun toh kya muh dikhaunga? Lokhand ke haath se chamaat marega mujhe." (Believe me, he's not Robert Downey Jr. Have you people no shame? Why do you write captions like that? You write the captions, but I'm the one who gets abused for them. Did I ask for your sister's hand in marriage or something? If I ever meet RDJ tomorrow, how am I face him? He'll probably slap me with his iron hand.)

Ashish attended the special invite-only premiere in Mumbai ahead of the film's theatrical release. Praising The Odyssey, the YouTuber predicted it would become a blockbuster. He wrote, "Watching The Odyssey made me realise the true magic of the big screen. What a film they've made. It's a 10/10. There isn't a single boring moment in the entire film. It has action, horror, and it's completely Matt Damon's show—he carries the film effortlessly from start to finish. Tom Holland is good, and Robert Pattinson is outstanding. Zendaya is good too. Robert has a very different role and showcases incredible range. This is going to be a blockbuster. It will become so huge that getting tickets later is going to be difficult."