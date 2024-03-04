 Indian-origin billionaire slams Elon Musk for suing OpenAI. Latter's reply is… - Hindustan Times
Indian-origin billionaire slams Elon Musk for suing OpenAI. Latter's reply is…

Indian-origin billionaire slams Elon Musk for suing OpenAI. Latter's reply is…

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2024 08:57 AM IST

Elon Musk OpenAI: Elon Musk is suing OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman claiming betrayal of the ChatGPT maker's aims.

Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla said that Elon Musk's move to challenge OpenAI in a lawsuit feels like"sour grapes" as the Tesla boss did not get initiated into the Artificial Intelligence game early enough. When OpenAI was still a non-profit, Elon Musk was its largest donor. Vinod Khosla, on the other hand, was the first venture capitalist to invest in OpenAI when the company switched from a non-profit to a private enterprise in 2019.

Elon Musk OpenAI: Elon Musk is seen. (Reuters)
Read more: Nothing Phone CEO's ‘Bhai’ name advice to Elon Musk if he wants India factory

This comes as Elon Musk is suing OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman claiming betrayal of the ChatGPT maker's aims. The lawsuit, which has been filed late in California Superior Court in San Francisco, claims that OpenAI is focussing more on profits rather than benefiting humanity. The lawsuit also alleges a breach of contract saying that Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman originally approached Elon to make an open source, non-profit company but is now focused on making money.

Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla slammed Elon Musk over the lawsuit in a Twitter post. “With Elon Musk, feels like a bit of sour grapes in suing OpenAI, not getting in early enough, not staying committed and now a rival effort. Like they say if you can't innovate, litigate and that's what we have here. Elon of old would would be building with us to hit the same goal,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

To this, Elon Musk responded, “Vinod doesn’t know what he is talking about here.”

