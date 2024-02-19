Nothing Phone CEO's ‘Bhai’ name advice to Elon Musk if he wants India factory

Nothing Phone CEO Carl Pei Yu gave Tesla CEO Elon Musk a witty advice on how he could open a factory in India. As Carl Pei is set to launch " Nothing Phone 2a" in India next month, he suggested that Elon Musk should change his username to "Elon Bhai" in order to build a Tesla factory in India. Carl Pei Yu- Elon Musk: Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)

Carl Pei also changed his X (formerly Twitter) username to ‘Carl Bhai’ after which he wrote, “Elon Musk did you really think you could build a Tesla factory in India without changing your username to Elon Bhai?”

To the tweet, a user commented, “You are the Bhai, he will be the Mamu” while another wrote, "Depends on the location as well. If Gujarat then Elon Bhai, If Maharashtra then Elon Bhau, If Telangana then Elon Gaaru, If Haryana then Elon Tau, If Punjab then Elon Paaji, If Tamil Nadu then Elon Anna, If West Bengal then Elon Dada".

A third user wrote, "Elon Dada would suit him well!" while another suggested "Elon Kaka" username.

This comes as it was reported that Elon Musk-led Tesla is going to enter the Indian market. The government is finalising a policy to extend concessional import duties on electric cars, it was reported while currently India imposes a 100% import duty on cars with a value of more than ₹33 lakh and 60% for cars below that range.