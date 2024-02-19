 Nothing Phone CEO's ‘Bhai’ name advice to Elon Musk if he wants India factory - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Nothing Phone CEO's ‘Bhai’ name advice to Elon Musk if he wants India factory

Nothing Phone CEO's ‘Bhai’ name advice to Elon Musk if he wants India factory

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 11:02 AM IST

Carl Pei Yu- Elon Musk: To the tweet, a user commented, “You are the Bhai, he will be the Mamu”.

Nothing Phone CEO Carl Pei Yu gave Tesla CEO Elon Musk a witty advice on how he could open a factory in India. As Carl Pei is set to launch " Nothing Phone 2a" in India next month, he suggested that Elon Musk should change his username to "Elon Bhai" in order to build a Tesla factory in India.

Carl Pei Yu- Elon Musk: Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)
Carl Pei Yu- Elon Musk: Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)

Carl Pei also changed his X (formerly Twitter) username to ‘Carl Bhai’ after which he wrote, “Elon Musk did you really think you could build a Tesla factory in India without changing your username to Elon Bhai?”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

To the tweet, a user commented, “You are the Bhai, he will be the Mamu” while another wrote, "Depends on the location as well. If Gujarat then Elon Bhai, If Maharashtra then Elon Bhau, If Telangana then Elon Gaaru, If Haryana then Elon Tau, If Punjab then Elon Paaji, If Tamil Nadu then Elon Anna, If West Bengal then Elon Dada".

A third user wrote, "Elon Dada would suit him well!" while another suggested "Elon Kaka" username.

This comes as it was reported that Elon Musk-led Tesla is going to enter the Indian market. The government is finalising a policy to extend concessional import duties on electric cars, it was reported while currently India imposes a 100% import duty on cars with a value of more than 33 lakh and 60% for cars below that range.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On