 FASTag KYC deadline: How to check if your FASTag is still active? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / FASTag KYC deadline: How to check if your FASTag is still active?

FASTag KYC deadline: How to check if your FASTag is still active?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2024 03:11 PM IST

FASTag KYC: If your KYC is not complete, your FASTag could have been deactivated or blacklisted.

The deadline for updating FASTag KYC was February 29 as set by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) which said earlier that, “FASTags with valid balance but with incomplete KYC will get deactivated/blacklisted by banks post 31st January 2024.”

FASTag KYC: Car seen at Gurugram-Faridabad road toll plaza near Bandhwari village, in Gurugram, India.
FASTag KYC: Car seen at Gurugram-Faridabad road toll plaza near Bandhwari village, in Gurugram, India.

Read more: Mukka Proteins IPO closes today: Check subscription status, other details here

The deadline was later extended to February 29 later but if your KYC is not complete, your FASTag could have been deactivated or blacklisted owing to which you will not be able to pay toll using FASTag at the toll plaza.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Google layoffs: Employees in these teams may face job cuts amid Gemini row

If your FASTag KYC is incomplete, you will be notified via email, SMS, or application interface of the issuing bank. You can follow this process to update your FASTag KYC online:

In case of FASTag issued by NHAI

Read more: Update Aadhaar card details online for free till March 14: Follow these steps

  1. Visit fastag.ihmcl.com and enter your mobile number, OTP and Captcha code and.
  2. Click the login option and then search for Fastag KYC status.
  3. Enter Vehicle Registration Number(VRN)/NETC FASTag ID and captcha and click on ‘check status’ option.

In case of FASTag issued by different banks:

Read more: Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment: How to check status online in 4 steps

  1. Visit https://www.netc.org.in/request-fornetc-fastag and under Request for NETC FASTag, select your FASTag issuer bank.
  2. Click on the visit website link and login to FASTag issuer bank to update KYC online.

In case of multiple FASTags, follow these steps:

  1. Visit link https://www.npci.org.in/what-we-do/netc-fastag/check-your-netcfastag-status and enter your vehicle details.
  2. You can then view the status of all the FASTags linked to your vehicle number.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On