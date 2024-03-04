FASTag KYC deadline: How to check if your FASTag is still active?

The deadline for updating FASTag KYC was February 29 as set by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) which said earlier that, “FASTags with valid balance but with incomplete KYC will get deactivated/blacklisted by banks post 31st January 2024.” FASTag KYC: Car seen at Gurugram-Faridabad road toll plaza near Bandhwari village, in Gurugram, India.

The deadline was later extended to February 29 later but if your KYC is not complete, your FASTag could have been deactivated or blacklisted owing to which you will not be able to pay toll using FASTag at the toll plaza.

If your FASTag KYC is incomplete, you will be notified via email, SMS, or application interface of the issuing bank. You can follow this process to update your FASTag KYC online:

In case of FASTag issued by NHAI

Visit fastag.ihmcl.com and enter your mobile number, OTP and Captcha code and. Click the login option and then search for Fastag KYC status. Enter Vehicle Registration Number(VRN)/NETC FASTag ID and captcha and click on ‘check status’ option.

In case of FASTag issued by different banks:

Visit https://www.netc.org.in/request-fornetc-fastag and under Request for NETC FASTag, select your FASTag issuer bank. Click on the visit website link and login to FASTag issuer bank to update KYC online.

In case of multiple FASTags, follow these steps: