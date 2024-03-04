Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment: How to check status online in 4 steps
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment: Bharat Highways InvIT IPO share allotment process commences today (March 4). Investors who applied for Bharat Highways InvIT IPO can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal. The registrar of the IPO, which opened on February 28 and closed on March 1, is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Initiation of the refund process for applications who were not given shares will start on March 5 while those who are allotted the shares will receive them in demat accounts on the same day itself. Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing date is scheduled for March 6.
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment: How to check allotment status on registrar's site?
If you have applied for the Bharat Highways InvIT IPO, you can check allotment status online on the website of Kfin Technologies Ltd: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
- Click on the link and you will see 5 links where you can see the status of allotment.
- Open one of the links and choose Bharat Highways InvIT IPO from the select IPO section.
- Add Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN, in order to check the status.
- After the captcha code, click on "Submit."
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment: How to check allotment status on BSE
- Visit BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select ‘Equity’ under ‘Issue Type’
- Choose the IPO from 'Issue Name'.
- Enter PAN or application number to check status.
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment: How to check status on NSE
- Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
- Select Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website and register with PAN.
- Enter user name, password, and captcha code.
- You can then see the IPO allotment status on the new page.
