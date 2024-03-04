RK Swamy IPO opens today: Check price band and other details here

RK Swamy IPO: RK Swamy Limited's ₹423.56 crore public offer is set to open for subscription on Monday (March 4). The anchor investor bidding for the integrated marketing services provider's IPO opened on March 1. Here are top things you need to know about RK Swamy IPO: RK Swamy IPO: The price band for the issue is fixed at ₹ 270-288 per share. Check other details below

RK Swamy IPO opening and closing date: The IPO will open for subscription on March 4 and close on March 6.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

RK Swamy IPO price band: The price band for the issue is fixed at ₹270-288 per share.

RK Swamy IPO offer details: The IPO is worth ₹423-crore- a combination of fresh shares worth ₹173 crore and an offer-for-sale of 87 lakh equity shares by promoters as well as investors worth ₹250 crore.

RK Swamy IPO allotment: The allotment will be on March 7 while the credit of shares will be on March 11. Through the IPO, the promoters will be selling 17,88,093 equity shares each in the offer-for-sale.

RK Swamy IPO objectives: The company will spend proceeds from the issue to fund capital expenditure, working capital requirements, IT infrastructure and establishing customer experience centres. Remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, the company said.

RK Swamy IPO lot size: Investors can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

RK Swamy IPO lead managers: SBI Capital Markets Limited, Iifl Securities Ltd and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book-running lead managers. Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

RK Swamy IPO company details: RK Swamy Limited was established in 1973. The company is a data-driven integrated marketing services provider which has digital initiatives across all areas of its business.