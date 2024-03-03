 From RK Swamy to VR Infraspace, these 8 IPOs to open this week. Check details - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / From RK Swamy to VR Infraspace, these 8 IPOs to open this week. Check details

From RK Swamy to VR Infraspace, these 8 IPOs to open this week. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 03, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Additionally, as many as seven companies will list their shares on the stock exchanges.

As many as eight initial public offerings (IPOs) will hit Dalal Street in the coming week, while a few companies will list their shares in the stock market. The public issues opening for subscription, are together worth 1483.19 crore.

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.
IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.

RK Swamy Limited IPO: It will open for subscription on March 4 and close on March 6, and the company aims to raise 423.56 crore. The price band has been fixed at 270 to 288.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

VR Infraspace Limited LPO: This too will open and close on March 4 and March 6 respectively, and aims to raise net proceeds worth 20.40 crore. The price band is 85 apiece.

JG Chemicals Limited IPO: Investors can subscribe to this IPO from March 5 to March 7. The company's target is to garner 251.19 crore from the public offer, under which the share price has been set at 210 to 220 apiece.

Sona Machinery Limited IPO: Here, investors can subscribe between March 5 and March 7 as well, while the issue size is 51.82 crore. The price band, on the other hand, is 270 to 288 apiece.

Gopal Snacks Limited/Shree Karni Fabcom Limited/Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited: Each of these IPOs will be available for subscription from March 6 to March 11, with the issue size being 650 crore, 42.49 crore, and 5.50 crore, respectively. The respective price band, on the other hand, is 381 to 401, 220 to 227, and 55.

Pune E-Stock Broking Limited IPO: It will open for subscription on March 7 and close on March 12, and the issue size is 38.23 crore. The price band hs been fixed at 78 to 83.

New listings

The seven companies that will list their shares on the stock exchanges are: Owais Metal and Mineral Processing (March 4); Platinum Industries, Exicom Tele-Systems, Purv Flexipack (March 5); Bharat Highways InvIT (March 6); Mukka Proteins, MVK Agro Food (March 7).

 

 

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On