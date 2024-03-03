From RK Swamy to VR Infraspace, these 8 IPOs to open this week. Check details

As many as eight initial public offerings (IPOs) will hit Dalal Street in the coming week, while a few companies will list their shares in the stock market. The public issues opening for subscription, are together worth ₹1483.19 crore. IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.

RK Swamy Limited IPO: It will open for subscription on March 4 and close on March 6, and the company aims to raise ₹423.56 crore. The price band has been fixed at ₹270 to ₹288.

VR Infraspace Limited LPO: This too will open and close on March 4 and March 6 respectively, and aims to raise net proceeds worth ₹20.40 crore. The price band is ₹85 apiece.

JG Chemicals Limited IPO: Investors can subscribe to this IPO from March 5 to March 7. The company's target is to garner ₹251.19 crore from the public offer, under which the share price has been set at ₹210 to ₹220 apiece.

Sona Machinery Limited IPO: Here, investors can subscribe between March 5 and March 7 as well, while the issue size is ₹51.82 crore. The price band, on the other hand, is ₹270 to ₹288 apiece.

Gopal Snacks Limited/Shree Karni Fabcom Limited/Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Limited: Each of these IPOs will be available for subscription from March 6 to March 11, with the issue size being ₹650 crore, ₹42.49 crore, and ₹5.50 crore, respectively. The respective price band, on the other hand, is ₹381 to ₹401, ₹220 to ₹227, and ₹55.

Pune E-Stock Broking Limited IPO: It will open for subscription on March 7 and close on March 12, and the issue size is ₹38.23 crore. The price band hs been fixed at ₹78 to ₹83.

New listings

The seven companies that will list their shares on the stock exchanges are: Owais Metal and Mineral Processing (March 4); Platinum Industries, Exicom Tele-Systems, Purv Flexipack (March 5); Bharat Highways InvIT (March 6); Mukka Proteins, MVK Agro Food (March 7).