Mukka Proteins IPO closes today: Check subscription status, other details here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2024 10:54 AM IST

Mukka Proteins IPO: The IPO is worth ₹224 crore and comprises of a fresh issue of 8,00,00,000 equity shares.

Mukka Proteins IPO: Mukka Proteins IPO opened for subscription on February 29 and will close today (March 4). The initial public offering has received favourable responses over the first two days of its opening- iy was 6.97 times on day 2 and on the first day was subscribed 2.47 times, as per BSE data. Mukka Proteins Ltd manufactures fish meal, fish oil, and fish soluble paste.

Mukka Proteins IPO: The IPO is worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>224 crore. Check details below
RK Swamy IPO opens today: Check price band and other details here

Mukka Proteins IPO details: The IPO is worth 224 crore and comprises of a fresh issue of 8,00,00,000 equity shares with a face value of 1 but there is no offer-for-sale component.- The IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for QIBs, not less than 15% for NIIs, and not less than 35% of the offer for retail investors.

Mukka Proteins IPO price: The price band has been fixed in the range of 26 to 28 per equity share of the face value of 1 while the lot size is 535 equity shares and in multiples of 535 equity shares thereafter.

VR Infraspace IPO: Check price band, issue size, and other key details

Mukka Proteins IPO objective: The net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company towards general corporate purposes, investment in Ento Proteins Private Limited and working capital requirements.

Mukka Proteins IPO Registrar: The registrar for the Mukka Proteins IPO is Cameo Corporate Services Limited. The book running lead manager is Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd.

