VR Infraspace IPO: Check price band, issue size, and other key details

VR Infraspace IPO: V R Infraspace IPO is set to open for subscription today (March 4) and will close on March 6. The price band of the IPO has been set at ₹85 apiece of face value of ₹10 each and the lot size consists of 1,600 shares. The company's construction and real estate development business is based in and around Vadodara in Gujarat. VR Infraspace IPO: The IPO opens on March 4 and will close on March 6. Check details below

Here are key details of VR Infraspace IPO:

VR Infraspace IPO opening and closing date: The IPO opens on March 4 and will close on March 6. The allotment will likely be made on March 7.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

VR Infraspace IPO details: The IPO consists of entirely a fresh equity issue of 24 lakh shares through which the company aims to raise ₹20.4 crore. There is no offer-for-sale component in the IPO. Around 50% of the offer is reserved for QIBs, 15% for NII investors and 35% for retail investors.

VR Infraspace IPO price band: The company is offering its shares at ₹85 apiece in the IPO. Investors can bid for 1,600 shares in 1 lot.

VR Infraspace IPO lead managers: Beeline Capital Advisors is the lead manager to the issue and Link Intime India is the registrar.

VR Infraspace IPO objectives: The company will use net proceeds from the offer for investment in its subsidiary, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, it said.