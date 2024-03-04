 VR Infraspace IPO: Check price band, issue size, and other key details - Hindustan Times
VR Infraspace IPO: Check price band, issue size, and other key details

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2024 07:56 AM IST

VR Infraspace IPO: The IPO opens on March 4 and will close on March 6.

VR Infraspace IPO: V R Infraspace IPO is set to open for subscription today (March 4) and will close on March 6. The price band of the IPO has been set at 85 apiece of face value of 10 each and the lot size consists of 1,600 shares. The company's construction and real estate development business is based in and around Vadodara in Gujarat.

VR Infraspace IPO: The IPO opens on March 4 and will close on March 6. Check details below

Here are key details of VR Infraspace IPO:

VR Infraspace IPO opening and closing date: The IPO opens on March 4 and will close on March 6. The allotment will likely be made on March 7.

VR Infraspace IPO details: The IPO consists of entirely a fresh equity issue of 24 lakh shares through which the company aims to raise 20.4 crore. There is no offer-for-sale component in the IPO. Around 50% of the offer is reserved for QIBs, 15% for NII investors and 35% for retail investors.

VR Infraspace IPO price band: The company is offering its shares at 85 apiece in the IPO. Investors can bid for 1,600 shares in 1 lot.

VR Infraspace IPO lead managers: Beeline Capital Advisors is the lead manager to the issue and Link Intime India is the registrar.

VR Infraspace IPO objectives: The company will use net proceeds from the offer for investment in its subsidiary, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, it said.

