A 44-year-old man was killed and a 24-year-old man sustained critical injuries in two separate truck-related incidents in Gurugram over the past week, police said on Sunday. One killed, another critically injured in two truck crashes in Gurugram

In the latest incident, Deependra Kumar, 44, was killed in a hit-and-run near the Rampura flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur carriageway on Friday night. Police said he was waiting for a bus to Manesar with his wife, Sushma, around 9.55 pm when an unidentified speeding truck hit him, killing him on the spot.

His body was sent to the mortuary in Civil Hospital, Sector 10-A, for an autopsy. Based on Sushma’s written complaint submitted the same day, Kherki Daula police registered an FIR under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and trace the driver.

In the other incident on July 29, Farman, 24, originally from Meerut working as a welder at a private company in Binola, was allegedly hit and dragged for several metres by a speeding truck being driven on the wrong side of the NH-48 service road near Binola while he was walking to a roadside food stall during his lunch break, according to Bilaspur police.

Farman suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured left thigh, and was shifted from a private hospital to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, officers added. Police said he noted the vehicle’s registration number before losing consciousness. After doctors declared him fit to speak on Friday, Bilaspur police recorded his statement, seized the canter and registered an FIR under Sections 281 and 125(b) (causing grievous hurt by a rash or negligent act) of the BNS. The driver is yet to be arrested, they said.