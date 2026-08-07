India has the ability to upset anyone: R P Singh

Lucknow: As India heads into the Hockey World Cup next week aiming for a podium finish after a 51-year gap, chief selector R P Singh is confident the team have the balance, temperament, and tactical flexibility to compete for medals. Harmanpreet Singh practising with teammates at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru. (AFP)

The selectors have prioritised players who fit the team’s evolving style. This emphasis reflects a broader shift in world hockey toward multi-functional athletes, including forwards who press and track back, midfielders who can both break lines and recycle possession, and defenders who initiate play rather than simply clear the ball.

“Now, it’s everybody’s game and modern defensive responsibilities extend well into the opponent’s half, meaning selection now favours athletes comfortable with both ball progression and defensive duties,” RP Singh said on Friday

India’s recent podium finishes, including back-to-back medals at the Olympics and the Asian Games, indicate a maturing system rather than one-off successes.

A central pillar of Singh’s optimism is the blend of experienced leaders and promising youngsters in the current squad.

“We are a balanced side and barring a few youngsters, others have enough experience of tackling any rivals in the world. Now, veterans supply composure, institutional knowledge and the ability to manage high-pressure moments; emerging players contribute energy, unpredictability and adaptability,” he said, adding, “If players play their natural game within the structure the coaches and selectors have shaped, India should be in contention for a medal.”

He also highlighted that many of the younger athletes have already demonstrated their readiness during continental fixtures and invitational tournaments.

“The importance of grooming a second layer of talent now so the team remains competitive through Olympic cycles—specifically eyeing continuity toward 2028 while acknowledging inevitable retirements and role changes.”

Singh added: “Our juniors too have been doing wonders and I am sure that many of them will make it to the squad for the 2028 Olympics.”

He also believes India is better prepared than in past cycles.

“The European opponents or Australia can upset anyone at any time, but I feel India has the ability to do the same. I have already told the squad that they should treat every pool match like a semi-final. Early wins can create momentum that carries a team deep into the knockout rounds,” he said.

“I am also confident about a good show by our women’s team as they too are studded with a blend of young and experienced players. They have already proved their worth by showing well in the Asian Champions Trophy in 2016, 2023 and even in 2024, and the FIH Hockey Nations Cup twice in 2022 and 2026,” he added.