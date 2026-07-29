Panchang Today, July 29, 2026: Shukla Purnima under Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for July 29, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For July 29, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours clarity, completion and thoughtful decision-making. With Budhvar, Shukla Purnima and Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra influencing the day, steady progress is likely to come through practical planning, clear communication and a balanced approach rather than rushed action.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:40 am
|Sunset
|7:14 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|12:27 pm to 2:09 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:17 am to 4:59 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid starting anything new during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Guru Purnima
Basis: Ashadha Shukla Purnima
|Ashadha Purnima
Basis: Ashadha Shukla Purnima
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar (Wednesday) is associated with learning, communication and practical thinking. Combined with Shukla Purnima, the day brings a sense of completion, making it a favourable time to review pending matters, gain clarity and bring ongoing work to a meaningful conclusion.
Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra encourages discipline, responsibility and steady progress, while the Moon in Capricorn strengthens themes of structure, practicality and long-term planning. Together, these influences favour thoughtful decisions, careful communication and consistent effort over impulsive action.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports bringing structure to ongoing work and completing important tasks with care. Budhvar favours communication, documentation, planning and discussions where attention to detail matters, while Shukla Purnima is well suited for reviewing progress, resolving pending matters and bringing clarity to important decisions.
Uttara Ashadha and the Moon in Capricorn encourage responsibility, making this a favourable time to finalise plans, organise backlogs, improve systems and follow through on commitments. If an important decision is required, rely on clear facts, practical thinking and realistic expectations rather than quick judgments.
Also Read Guru Purnima 2026: Date, timings, and astrological significance
Relationships and communication
Communication is likely to be most effective when it is honest, respectful and practical. Budhvar supports meaningful conversations and careful listening, while Shukla Purnima may bring unspoken feelings or unresolved issues into focus.
Uttara Ashadha reminds you that reliability matters more than grand gestures. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, focus on clear communication, keep expectations realistic and avoid revisiting old disagreements. Patience and consistency are likely to strengthen relationships more than emotional reactions.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited for quiet reflection and reviewing your priorities with a calm, practical mindset. Shukla Purnima encourages taking stock of what has been completed and what still needs attention, while Uttara Ashadha supports discipline, gratitude and long-term growth.
Journalling, reading, prayer or a few moments of silence can help bring greater clarity. As the Moon in Capricorn encourages structure and responsibility, use the day to simplify your schedule, strengthen positive habits and let go of distractions that no longer serve your goals.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|July 29, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Purnima until 8:05 pm; then Krishna Pratipada
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Uttara Ashadha until 3:36 pm; then Shravana
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Preeti until 11:56 pm; then Ayushman
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Vishti until 7:14 am; then Bava until 8:05 pm; then Balava until 8:51 am, Thursday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Capricorn
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:17 am
|4:59 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:38 am
|5:40 am
|Amrit Kalam
|8:34 am
|10:19 am
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:42 pm
|3:37 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:14 pm
|7:35 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:14 pm
|8:16 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:06 am, Thursday
|12:48 am, Thursday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:17 am to 4:59 am
An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear intentions before the day begins.
Amrit Kalam: 8:34 am to 10:19 am
Well suited for important tasks that require focus, such as drafting key communications, beginning a meeting, reviewing finances or making thoughtful decisions after careful consideration.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|12:27 pm
|2:09 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|10:45 am
|12:27 pm
|Yamaganda
|7:22 am
|9:04 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:00 pm
|12:54 pm
|Varjyam
|7:59 pm
|9:44 pm
|Aadal Yog
|5:40 am
|3:36 pm
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: Until 2:09 pm
If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating important purchases during this period. Instead, use the time for routine follow-ups, reviewing documents, checking details or continuing work already in progress.
Aadal Yog: Until 3:36 pm
This period is better suited for planning, internal reviews and routine responsibilities than launching new initiatives or holding sensitive discussions.
|Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:40 am
|Sunset
|7:14 pm
|Moonrise
|7:17 pm
|Moonset
|No moonset during this Panchang day
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|12:45 pm to 2:22 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|12:27 pm to 2:09 pm
|Bengaluru
|12:26 pm to 2:01 pm
|Hyderabad
|12:22 pm to 1:59 pm
|Chennai
|12:15 pm to 1:50 pm
|Ahmedabad
|12:45 pm to 2:25 pm
|Pune
|12:40 pm to 2:18 pm
|Kolkata
|11:43 am to 1:22 pm
|Jaipur
|12:33 pm to 2:13 pm
|Kochi
|12:31 pm to 2:05 pm
|Lucknow
|12:12 pm to 1:53 pm
|Indore
|12:33 pm to 2:12 pm
|Guwahati
|11:29 am to 1:10 pm
|Chandigarh
|12:28 pm to 2:11 pm
|Surat
|12:45 pm to 2:23 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|12:03 pm to 1:40 pm
|Nagpur
|12:19 pm to 1:58 pm
|Coimbatore
|12:28 pm to 2:03 pm
|Varanasi
|12:04 pm to 1:44 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|11:53 am to 1:31 pm
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours completion, careful planning and clear communication. Focus on organising priorities, reviewing important decisions and moving forward with patience rather than haste. A steady, practical approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More