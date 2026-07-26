Guru Purnima 2026: Meaning, Date, timings, and astrological significance

If you have been planning to observe Guru Purnima this year, mark your calendar for Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Celebrated on the Ashadha Purnima, or the Full Moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha, the festival honours gurus, teachers and mentors who help shape your life with knowledge and wisdom. Guru Purnima 2026

For many people, Guru Purnima is not just another religious festival. It offers a chance to pause, reflect on your journey and express gratitude to those who have guided you. Across India and in yoga communities around the world, devotees spend the day meditating, offering prayers, reading sacred texts and seeking blessings from their spiritual teachers.

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Guru Purnima 2026 date and timings: According to Drik Panchang, Guru Purnima will be observed on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Purnima Tithi begins: 6:18 pm on Tuesday, July 28

Purnima Tithi ends: 8:05 pm on Wednesday, July 29 Since the Full Moon tithi remains in effect at sunrise on July 29, devotees will celebrate Guru Purnima on that day.

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Why does Guru Purnima hold spiritual significance? Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima because it marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the sage credited with compiling the Vedas and authoring the Mahabharata. Many people honour him as one of India's greatest spiritual teachers.

In the yogic tradition, the day carries another meaning. It is believed to be the day when Adiyogi, or Lord Shiva, became the first Guru by sharing the science of yoga with the Saptarishis, the seven ancient sages.

Explaining the importance of the occasion, Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation, says:

"Guru Purnima is the day when Adiyogi transformed himself from being a yogi to a Guru. It is the first full moon after the summer solstice when his attention fell upon the Saptarishis."

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What does astrology say about Guru Purnima? Astrologers often describe the Full Moon as a time of completion, awareness and reflection. While Guru Purnima is not linked to personal horoscope predictions, many believe the day encourages you to slow down, look back on your experiences and reconnect with your values.

Astrologers also say the Full Moon creates an ideal setting for meditation, prayer and self-reflection because it symbolically represents clarity and illumination. Instead of asking what you want to achieve next, Guru Purnima invites you to think about what you have learned and who helped you along the way.