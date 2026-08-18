Tata Sons adjourns annual shareholder meeting days after chairman exit: Report

India's Tata Sons has adjourned its annual general meeting that was scheduled for August 18, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Tata Trusts set up a selection committee last week to recommend a new chairman for Tata Sons. (File Photo/PTI)

The postponement comes days after Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said he would not seek reappointment when his term ends in February 2027, following months of disagreements with Tata Trusts, the group holding company Tata Sons' controlling shareholder.

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Tata Trusts set up a selection committee last week to recommend a new chairman for Tata Sons. The trusts hold a controlling stake in Tata Sons and appoint a third of its directors, who have veto powers over key decisions.