From Europe to US - NRI who survived hunger, earned an Ivy MBA and Green Card asks why success feels ‘flat’
A 33-year-old Indian-origin man in the US shares his journey from a challenging background to achieving career success and family stability.
A 33-year-old Indian-origin man living in the US has sparked a conversation among NRIs after describing a strange emptiness despite achieving almost everything he once dreamed of.
In a post on Reddit, the man wrote that he was “literally living the life” he had once prayed for, but could not feel the happiness he expected to come with it.
His story began far differently. He said he came from a lower-middle-class family in India, where his mother was the main breadwinner and earned around ₹10,000 a month at one point. At 21, he secured admission to a reputed European university with almost-free tuition, but had to take a loan of about ₹2 lakh to make the move.
The early days abroad were difficult. He said he struggled to find part-time work, eventually running out of money because he did not want to ask his mother for more. At one point, he claimed he slept outside and went without food for three days before someone at a restaurant helped him find work. However, HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this post.
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From survival mode to the life he once wanted
More than a decade later, his circumstances had changed dramatically.
The man said he went on to receive a full tuition scholarship and assistantship at a top-five engineering school in the US and later completed an MBA at an Ivy League institution. He also lived and worked in several countries before obtaining a Green Card.
His personal life, too, had fallen into place. He married the woman he loved, who works in healthcare, and said both have well-paying jobs. They have a child, while his work is fully remote, allowing him to spend more time with the family.
He also said his parents visit the US every year and that his in-laws live in the same town. His mother and sibling are doing well.
Yet, despite reaching milestones that once seemed almost impossible, he said he feels “flat”.
“Everything on that list was a prayer at some point, and every one of them became normal inside two weeks,” he wrote.
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‘There is nobody to blame anymore’
The part of the post that appeared to resonate most with commenters was his description of life after the struggle.
“There is nobody to blame anymore. No villain, no crisis, nothing to point at,” he wrote, questioning whether the feeling of being allowed to have a good life eventually arrives, or whether people simply keep moving towards the next goal.
The discussion that followed ranged from gratitude and journaling to finding hobbies, volunteering, mentoring and building stronger community connections. Some commenters suggested therapy or speaking with a doctor, while others described the feeling as a natural consequence of constantly chasing the next milestone.
Several commenters also pointed to the idea of the “hedonic treadmill” the tendency for major achievements to become ordinary once people adjust to them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More