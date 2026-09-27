Who is Angad Singh Dhillon? Punjab-origin Canadian diplomat appointed ambassador to UAE by Mark Carney government

Angad Singh Dhillon, a Punjab-origin Canadian public servant and political adviser, has been appointed Canada's next ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, marking a new diplomatic role for an official whose career has included senior positions in Prime Minister Mark Carney's office and the federal government. Angad Singh Dhillon, a Punjab-origin Canadian public servant and political adviser, has been appointed Canada's next ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. (LinkedIn/Angad Singh Dhillon)

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced the appointment on September 25, 2026. According to Global Affairs Canada, Dhillon will become Canada's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the UAE, succeeding Radha Krishna Panday.

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Who is Angad Singh Dhillon? Dhillon most recently served as Director of Operations and Stakeholder Relations in the Office of Prime Minister Mark Carney. Global Affairs Canada describes him as one of Carney's close advisers and says he worked on Canada's efforts to strengthen diplomatic relationships with key bilateral partners, including India and China.

His professional profile on LinkedIn identifies him as being based in Ottawa and lists his experience with the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada.

Before joining Carney's office, Dhillon served as chief of staff to two federal cabinet ministers, working in the small business and transport portfolios. In those positions, he was involved in Canada's participation in international forums including the G7, G20, United Nations General Assembly, APEC and the International Transport Forum, according to the Canadian government's biographical notes.

What is Angad Dhillon's connection to Punjab? Dhillon's family traces its roots to Ghungrana village in Ludhiana, Punjab. His grandfather, Jagjit Singh Ghungrana, was described as a progressive farmer and farm leader in the region.

His father, Naininder Singh Dhillon, also spoke about his son's appointment, saying the recognition reflected Canada's acknowledgement of immigrant talent, merit and commitment.

What did Dhillon do in Mark Carney's government? In his role in the Prime Minister's Office, Dhillon supported efforts to rebuild Canada's diplomatic engagement with India and China. He was also involved in stakeholder coordination around incoming investment commitments into Canada, including the development and planning of Canada's inaugural National Investment Summit, Global Affairs Canada said.

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His earlier political career included joining the Liberal Party in 2015 as a field organizer in the Peel region, followed by work with the Liberal Research Bureau before moving into federal government roles.

What is his new role as Canada's UAE ambassador? As ambassador, Dhillon will represent Canada in the UAE and take over from Radha Krishna Panday. The appointment was announced alongside Carmen Sorger's appointment as Canada's ambassador to Cuba.

Dhillon's new diplomatic assignment comes after a career spanning Canadian politics, federal government and international engagement, with his previous work including efforts involving Canada's relationships with India and other major partners.