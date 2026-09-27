Pune civic body acts against 344 establishments in 10 days over fire safety violations

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken action against 344 establishments in the past 10 days for allegedly operating without mandatory fire safety measures and other civic approvals, with the latest action being the closure of a solar inverter and electric vehicle (EV) charger manufacturing unit in Mangdewadi, civic officials said on Sunday. Pune PMC has acted against 344 establishments over fire safety violations in 10 days

The ongoing drive, ordered by PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, has covered a range of establishments, including PG hostels, coaching classes, scrap and goods warehouses, hospitals and other premises. The civic administration said the action would continue until establishments comply with prescribed safety requirements.

In the latest case, the PMC fire brigade, along with officials from the Dhankawadi ward office and building department, inspected the 2,662 sq m unit at Mangdewadi on Saturday and found alleged violations of fire safety and building regulations.

The unit was involved in the assembly, testing, storage and packaging of solar inverters, EV chargers and related equipment. Officials said a large quantity of fire-hazardous material was stored on the premises.

The company representatives could not produce a valid fire safety no-objection certificate, fire safety approvals, sanctioned building plan, construction permission, completion certificate or occupancy certificate, officials said.

The inspection also found that the premises lacked adequate emergency exits and permanent or temporary firefighting systems and equipment. The fire brigade issued a notice to the management, while the building department initiated the process to seal the premises until further orders.

“It is in the interest of the city that all establishments follow the prescribed norms. We have already acted against 344 establishments and will continue the action until every establishment complies with the rules and ensures the safety of its occupants,” Ram said.

Chief fire officer Ganesh Sonune said the unit was operating without necessary statutory permissions and adequate fire safety arrangements.

“Considering the serious risk to life and property, strict action will be taken wherever violations are found,” Sonune said.

The company has been directed to complete the required preventive fire safety measures within seven days, officials said.

The civic administration is also separately verifying the property’s boundaries, ownership, property identification number, sanctioned use and tax assessment. Further statutory action will be taken if violations are established, a senior building department official said.

The inspection team included assistant commissioner Surekha Bhanage, executive engineer Santosh Lanjekar, station duty officer Prabhakar Umratkar, deputy fire officers Vasant Bhilare and Nilesh Mahajan, along with officials from the Dhankawadi ward office and building department.