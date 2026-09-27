Russian woman tries Jaipur Metro for the first time, rates experience ‘10/10’

A Russian woman living in India recently tried the Jaipur Metro for the first time and was pleasantly surprised by the experience. From the station near Hawa Mahal to the platform and overall journey, she appeared impressed by what she saw. Russian woman shares her first Jaipur Metro experience. (Instagram/@vera__india)

In a video shared on Instagram, Vera Prokofeva documented her first Jaipur Metro experience and gave it a glowing rating.

Russian woman tries Jaipur Metro The video was shared by Instagram user Vera Prokofeva, who describes herself as a Russian living in India in her Instagram bio. In the clip, she can be seen speaking to a staff member at the metro station before making her way towards the platform.

“We want to go to the metro station, which is nearby Hawa Mahal,” she says in the video before getting help from the staff. She then appears to take in the station and its surroundings.

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“Very good. I would say nice platform. Ten out of ten. So far,” she says.

As the video continues, Prokofeva films different parts of the station and appears impressed by its appearance. After reaching the station near Hawa Mahal, she continues documenting the experience.

“It’s ten out of ten,” she says, before adding, “It looks like Dubai Metro.”

The text on the video reads, “Trying Jaipur metro for the first time.”

Watch the full video below: