Jaipur, Several shops were gutted after a major fire broke out at a commercial complex in Jaipur's congested Katla market on Thursday morning, officials said. Shops gutted after fire breaks out at Jaipur's Katla market

The fire occurred at 'Purohit Ji Ka Katla' in Tripolia Bazaar. It is part of Jaipur's historic Walled City, which was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2019.

Police said goods kept in cartons outside a garment shop on the second floor of Sethi Complex in Katla market caught fire, as flames quickly spread to nearby shops and godowns storing garments, plastic items and bangles.

Several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

The firefighters faced difficulties due to the congested location and the presence of inflammable material inside the complex.

A large number of locals and traders gathered at the spot as the firefighting operation continued.

Due to the crowd and firefighting exercise, the Walled City area faced heavy traffic congestion.

Locals also complained of breathing problems due to smoke in the area.

Officials said narrow lanes and densely packed commercial establishments posed difficulties for firefighters trying to reach the affected portion of the complex.

Manak Chowk police station SHO Rakesh Khyalia said a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

A firefighter said the blaze had been brought under control and that there was no casualty in the incident.

Tripolia Bazaar is one of the busy traditional commercial stretches of the Walled City, while Purohit Ji Ka Katla inside it is known for wholesale trade, particularly garments and wedding-related merchandise.

Tripolia Bazaar finds a specific mention in Jaipur's nomination dossier for World Heritage status.

The UNESCO document describes Tripolia Bazaar as part of one of the "central spines" of the Walled City, stretching from Choti Chaupar to Badi Chaupar and forming an edge of the City Palace zone.

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