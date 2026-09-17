Shehzad Poonawalla set to join Prime Video's 'Rise and Fall' Season 2 after BJP exit

Poonawalla's participation in the reality TV show also comes after his exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla is set to join reality TV show ‘Rise and Fall.’ The politician's participation in the Prime Video show was confirmed after a trailer for the second season aired online on social media.

The political commentator quit the BJP earlier this year in August. Speaking to reporters, the spokesperson said he submitted his resignation after “long and hard contemplation."

“Due to pressing emergency financial and personal circumstances, I will move into the private sector, but wherever possible and in whatever format possible, I will continue to support the vision and work of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP,” he said. “I am only leaving the Vyavastha (organisation) not the Vyakti (people) or Vichar (ideology),” Poonawalla added.

Tehseen Poonawaalla also took to X to congratulate the former BJP spokesperson on his "new chapter."

"Dearest Shehzad, here is wishing you all the best as you embark on your new journey in "Reality Television entertainment!". May you have all the "Rise" & may you never "Fall!". You genuinely were the best Spokesperson that I came across, much much better than me & may you RISE, RISE, RISE and do much better than me on Reality TV. (that's not difficult!)," Poonawaalla wrote on X.