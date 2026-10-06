Delhi traffic update: Curbs on October 7 as BJP marks PM Modi’s 25 years in public life; check affected routes, timings

Traffic restrictions will be imposed on several key roads in Delhi on Wednesday as BJP gears up to celebrate 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public life. Parking will also be prohibited on the affected roads and stretches. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The restrictions will remain in force from 5 am to 1 pm around the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, where the Delhi BJP will hold its main ‘Seva Jyoti’ programme. Processions of BJP workers and supporters from organisational mandals across Delhi will also converge at the venue ahead of the event, news agency PTI reported.

Depending on traffic conditions and operational requirements, traffic will be diverted on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road), IP Marg and Vikas Marg during the period, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

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Stretches including Shanti Van Crossing-Rajghat-Bhairon Marg on both carriageways of Ring Road, the stretch between Geeta Colony Flyover, IP Flyover and Salimgarh Bypass, W-Point-Delhi Gate and Delhi Gate-Rajghat on JLN Marg will also see traffic diversions.

The Rajghat-Kisan Ghat/Power House Road stretch and both carriageways between ITO and Yamuna Bridge via IP Marg and Vikas Marg will also be affected, the advisory said, according to PTI.

No traffic will be permitted on Secretariat Road and Velodrome Road from 6 am onwards, as per operational requirements, police said.

The traffic police has advised commuters to avoid Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, IP Marg, Vikas Marg, JLN Marg, Ring Road and Salimgarh Bypass between 5 am and 1 pm, wherever possible.

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Parking will also be prohibited on the affected roads and stretches. Vehicles found parked in these areas may be towed and their owners prosecuted, according to the advisory.

Several BJP leaders, including Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, MPs, MLAs, and national and state office-bearers, are expected to attend the programme.

(With PTI inputs)