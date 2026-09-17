Meet world's highest-grossing actor, child star who made $15.5B; beat Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson

For years now, the crown of the highest-grossing actor has been like a game of musical chairs between Scarlett Johansson , Zoe Saldana, and Chris Pratt. All three actors lead multiple franchises, and all of them are in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, their junior from the MCU - Tom Holland has surpassed them. The blockbuster success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has helped Tom leapfrog his senior colleagues to the number one spot. His box office gross, after 24 films as lead, is a staggering $15.55 billion.

This week, a seismic shift occurred in the list of the highest-grossing actors of all time. For decades, the list has been topped by Hollywood 's top stars, the ones who make the big bucks. The arrival of franchises meant the faces of the biggest film franchises took over in the 21st century. But one thing was common. The highest-grossing actor in the world was almost always someone over 40, with a sizable body of work under their belt. Now, for the first time, a 30-year-old leads the charts. And given the way his career is progressing, may just stay on top for a long time to come.

Just two months ago, Tom was in the 7th spot in the list, ahead of Chris Hemsworth but behind Tom Cruise. But Spider-Man Brand New Day’s $2.45 billion run at the box office helped Tom take the top spot. Behind him are Zoe Saldana ($15.47 billion), Scarlett Johansson ($15.40 billion), Chris Pratt ($15.15 billion), and Samuel L Jackson ($14.6 billion). The top 10 list is dominated by MCU stars, with Robert Downey Jr ($14.3 billion), Chris Hemsworth ($12.19 billion), Vin Diesel ($12.04 billion) and Chris Evans ($11.49 billion) also making it.

The only non-MCU actor in the top 10 is megastar Tom Cruise, whose 45 films have grossed $13.37 billion worldwide. This includes $4.74 billion from the Mission Impossible series and $1.9 billion from the two Top Gun films.