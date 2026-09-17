Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Delhi CM's ‘insensitivity’: AAP slams state for celebrating PM's birthday days after Satya Niketan tragedy

Events planned include lighting lamps and blood donation camps, which AAP argues are inappropriate during mourning.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026, 14:31:27 IST
PTI
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • whatsapp
Copy link
  • copy link

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday slammed the Delhi government over celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, claiming the BJP was being "insensitive" towards the students who died in the Satya Niketan building collapse.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during a 'havan' on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Shri Khatu Shyam Vishal Temple in New Delhi. (@gupta_rekha)
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during a 'havan' on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Shri Khatu Shyam Vishal Temple in New Delhi. (@gupta_rekha)

The Delhi government has planned a series of events, including Kundiya Yajna, blood donation camp, and lighting of lamps across the capital.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said not even 13 days had passed since the death of students and 'grand' celebrations were being held.

Deep Dive

Powered ByFAQAsk HT

As many as seven people died, of whom five were students, after a paying guest building collapsed on September 6.

Also Read | Satya Niketan PG collapse a result of 'callous, criminal' conduct: Delhi High Court

"Innocent students of Delhi University died at the Satya Niketan paying guest on September 6, and as per Hindu Sanatan customs, Sept 18th is supposed to be their 'Terahvi' (13 days). Till then, there is 'sutak ' period and 'atma' is supposed to be present there.

"These PM birthday celebrations, hawan, lighting of diyas reflect Delhi chief minister's shamelessness and insensitivity," Bharadwaj said in a video message.

The Delhi government is also organising several programmes, including the lighting of 1.25 lakh diyas at Kartavya Path in the evening, among other events.

Prime Minister Modi is set to complete 25 years in governance on October 7 this year, and to celebrate this, the Delhi government is organising a one-month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

recommendedIcon
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/Delhi CM's ‘insensitivity’: AAP Slams State For Celebrating PM's Birthday Days After Satya Niketan Tragedy
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes