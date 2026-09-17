Quote of the day by Melissa Barrera: ‘Every person on earth deserves equal human rights…'

“Every person on this earth — regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status — deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom.” — Melissa Barrera In a period when Hollywood is once again debating the limits of artistic expression, Melissa Barrera's words about equality, dignity and freedom have resurfaced. Melissa Barrera’s statement on human rights has returned to public attention amid Matthew Lillard’s apology over the Scream 7 controversy (Melissa Barrera Instagram)

The 2023 Scream 7 controversy around Barrera, Matthew Lillard’s recent comments about her firing, and the ongoing Macklemore-Ed Sheeran tour debate have all reignited conversations about whether artists should face professional consequences for their political views.

Matthew Lillard, who returned as Stu Macher in Scream 7, has recently said that he felt “ashamed” and “embarrassed” about accepting the role without considering Barrera’s situation. Lillard said Barrera was “on the right side of history” and criticised the lack of industry support after she was removed from the film.

Also read: Why Matthew Lillard is ashamed to return to Scream 7, what did Melissa Barrera say? Full firing row explained

The quote that came after the Scream 7 controversy Barrera’s statement came after Spyglass Media Group removed her from Scream 7 in November 2023. The studio said it had a “zero tolerance” policy towards antisemitism and hate speech after Barrera shared posts about the Israel-Hamas war.

Following her departure, Barrera defended her position and said she condemned antisemitism and Islamophobia. She argued that governments should not be beyond criticism and said she would continue advocating for human rights and peace.

Through her quote, she clarified her stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict and labeled the Israeli Military's activities in Gaza “genocide.”

Her firing became a major Hollywood debate about free expression. Supporters at the time had said that Barrera was using her platform to highlight the ongoing humanitarian concerns in Palestine.

She wrote in one of her Instagram stories, “I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom.”

The controversy also affected the development of Scream 7, with Jenna Ortega later leaving the project and director Christopher Landon stepping away.

Two years later, Lillard also conformed to her views and said, “What happened to Melissa, the whole world didn’t pipe up. She was a year early on what the fu*k’s going on, but the whole world should have piped up and said, ‘she’s right,’ and they didn’t. And that’s brutal.”

Also read: 3 supporting acts quit Ed Sheeran's tour after Macklemore is dropped over pro-Palestinian comments

From Scream 7 to Macklemore and Ed Sheeran: the growing artist activism debate The conversation about Israel-Palestine has expanded beyond Hollywood.

Recently, rapper Macklemore was also removed from Ed Sheeran’s US tour after making pro-Palestinian remarks during a performance. The rapper said the decision followed pressure from venues after his political statements. Sheeran later said the decision was made by promoters and venues, not by him personally.

The controversy led other supporting artists, Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Beoga, to also withdraw from the tour in solidarity with Macklemore.

Amid the recent controversy, Barrera's quote because it focuses on a broader message beyond one conflict or controversy. Her statement frames human rights, dignity and freedom as universal values.