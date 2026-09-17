Eliana Moreno family: Who is Robert Barrientos? All on fiancé, engagement as loved ones mourn NBC helicopter crash death

Eliana Moreno's family has come into focus after she died in a helicopter crash when covering a vehicle accident in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, on September 15. Eliana Moreno was engaged to Robert Barrientos and many mourned that the helicopter reporter lost her life in the crash before getting a chance to start a new chapter. (Facebook/Robert Barrientos) Moreno was on the NBC Los Angeles helicopter that crashed, killing three, including pilot George Marciniw and Edy Gutierrez Mejia, who was on the ground at the time. The vehicle crash Moreno was covering involved an SUV ramming into a Metro bus, killing two – Gage Weida, 31, and Daniel Castillo, 46. One Bailee Lynn Rios of Simi Valley has now been arrested over the fatal accident. As many have mourned Moreno's loss, her family has come into focus, including her engagement to Robert Barrientos, with fans pointing out that Moreno's possible future life met a sudden and tragic end.

Deep Dive What do we know about Robert Barrientos, Eliana Moreno's fiancé? How did Eliana Moreno's family react to her tragic death? What were some of Eliana Moreno's accomplishments leading up to her death?

Also Read | Who was Eliana Moreno? NBCLA's NewsChopper 4 aerial reporter confirmed dead in helicopter crash One wrote “What gets me is that she had just entered a new chapter of her life. She had an engagement ring. She had someone waiting for her. She had a future she was planning. And then, in a matter of moments, everything changed." Another added “She and Robert were building a life together. Just a few months ago, in May, they even completed a half-marathon together. Eli wrote afterward about accomplishing something she once didn't think she could do and wondering what she would accomplish next.” Here's all you need to know about Robert Barrientos and his engagement with Eliana Moreno. Who is Robert Barrientos? Eliana Moreno's fiance Barrientos and Moreno have been engaged since October 28, 2025, as per the late reporter's Facebook profile. Barrientos is from Lakewood, California, his profile indicates. He lists one Virginia Ortiz as a family member. Going by his photos, Barrientos appears to have an interest in running, riding bikes, cycling, and riding horses. He and Moreno have a photo from 2024 on his profile, where the two are pictured with three adorable dogs.

Moreno had shared a video from her trip to Nashville, Tennessee, where she got engaged to Barrientos. “I will remember this trip to Tennessee for the rest of my life,” she had written.

Eliana Moreno's family mourns loss Moreno's brother, Johan Moreno, is a contributing writer for Forbes. He is currently based out of Brooklyn, New York, as per his profile. He paid a touching tribute to his sister Eliana Moreno, after her passing.