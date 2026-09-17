Lawrence Bishnoi outfit has 5,000 foot soldiers to take over Canada: Goldy Brar letter

Toronto: In a letter sent to Canadian law enforcement last year, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang warned that it had over 5,000 foot soldiers and would take over the country. Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, the erstwhile lieutenant of Lawrence Bishnoi in North America.

The existence of the letter, sent in August 2025 to the Abbotsford Police Department in British Columbia, was known, but the outlet CBC News revealed its content on Wednesday, after obtaining documents linked to the gang’s extortion-related activities.

“We are giving you a written warning and challenge. We are Indian gang Canada has no guts to stop us is that clear — we will rule in CANADA now no one can stop us we are very powerful,” the letter read.

It was ostensibly sent by Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, the erstwhile lieutenant of Lawrence Bishnoi in North America.

It added, “This is our time now Indian we have more than 5,000 gang member in Canada they can do shooting for only $1,000 can you stop us no way. You will see we will takeover CANADA soon.”

It warned law enforcement to “stay way” from the Bishnoi outfit’s activities in Canada, with the threat they might “see news the next day shooting on police station”.

It claimed to “have more guns” than Canadian police, and said that “very soon”, every business owner, be they Indian, white or black, would have to pay the gang “protection money” which be like a “tax”.

An associated document, a tactical guide from the Canada Border Services Agency or CBSA, noted that it was “unclear” if Brar was “leveraging his split from the Bishnoi Gang to take over operations in Canada”, adding that “recent intelligence indicates” that his name was “the one most often used in extortion cases: in Alberta. Another name that figured in the documents was of Goldy Dhillon.

Brar is wanted in India in connection with the murder of entertainer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022 and is believed to be currently in North America.