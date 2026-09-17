Peter Max cause of death: How did psychedelic pop artist die at 88? Friend reveals details
Peter Max, born Peter Max Finkelstein in Berlin in 1937, died at a Manhattan hospital at the age of 88, his friend and spokesperson revealed.
Psychedelic pop artist Peter Max has died at the age of 88, friend and spokesperson Michael Pagnotta confirmed to Rolling Stone. Max died on Monday, September 14.
“He had a very expansive mind. As much as the Beatles provided a soundtrack for that era and for that generation, Peter visualized it, and he just exploded onto the scene in the late 1960s,” Pagnotta said. “Whatever kind of post-war optimism existed in the country, even though it was very turbulent times, Peter was able to capture that and marry it to that sort of spiritual eastern magical mystery thing, and it worked perfectly. And he believed in the mass appeal of what he was doing. He believed in making art accessible to people.”
Peter Max’s cause of death
While Max’s official cause of death has not been revealed, Pagnotta said that he died at a Manhattan hospital after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He added that Max is survived by his children, Adam and Libra, who “loved him very much.”
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Pagnotta began working for Max in the mid-80s.
Max was born Peter Max Finkelstein in Berlin in 1937. When he was an infant, his family fled the Nazis and lived in Shanghai for about a decade, then Israel, until they finally settled in Brooklyn in 1953.
Max studied at the Art Students League of New York, the same school as Robert Rauschenberg and Cy Twombly. He started an art studio in the ‘60s with his friend Tom Daly, specializing in covers for books and albums.
The German-American artist’s psychedelic posters and rainbow-hued portraits of everyone from Bob Dylan and Ringo Starr to Barack Obama and Taylor Swift made him an icon.
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“To me, the universe is itself the ultimate expression of creativity,” Max wrote in his visual memoir. “That we, as human beings, have been endowed with the ability to channel that creativity fills me with a sense of awe and wonder. When I tap into my inner cosmos — that nucleus of creativity within me — it becomes a source of ever-expanding possibilities, enabling me to go from magical adventure to another.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More