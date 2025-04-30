Barbra Streisand teams up with Bob Dylan, Ariana Grande and more ‘gifted artists’ for new album

Barbra Streisand is teaming up with several “gifted artists” for her upcoming album. Set to be released on June 27, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two is a sequel to her 2014 album, Partners. The 83-year-old will sing duets with some of the biggest voices in music, like Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, and Ariana Grande. Barbra Streisand is teaming up with Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Bob Dylan and more artists for her upcoming album

Streisand announced the news on social media Wednesday, writing, “I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways…and make our time in the studio a joy! My new album, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates, and new artists too. I admire all of them… and I hope that you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners.”

While the album will be released in June, Streisand has released the first single, titled The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, which is a collaboration with Hozier. In a statement to Variety, the Take Me To Church hitmaker said, “Barbra Streisand is one of the most enduring and iconic vocalists of our time, and somebody who defined an era with the sheer force of her voice, her talent, charisma and vision. To be asked to join her on a duet was a huge honor and came as a wonderful and welcome surprise.”

Here's the full track listing for Barbra Streisand's The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two:

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face with Hozier

My Valentine with Paul McCartney

To Lose You Again with Sam Smith

The Very Thought of You with Bob Dylan

Letter To My 13-Year-Old Self with Laufey

One Heart, One Voice with Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande

I Love Us with Tim McGraw

Secret O’ Life with James Taylor

Fragile with Sting

Where Do I Go From You? with Josh Groban

Love Will Survive with Seal