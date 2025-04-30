Menu Explore
Ohana Festival 2025: Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Green Day, Hozier to headline

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 30, 2025 12:36 AM IST

The official 2025 lineup for Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival has been unveiled. Check out the full list here: 

Ohana Festival has unveiled its 2025 lineup. Created by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, the music festival is set to return to Doheny State Beach, California, in late September. In a social media post shared on Tuesday, the artists set to perform at the three-day event were unveiled. The headlining acts include Green Day, Hozier, and the festival's founder.

Ohana Festival 2025 lineup features Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Green Day, and Hozier as headlining acts(Ohana Fest/ Instagram)
Ohana Festival 2025 lineup features Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Green Day, and Hozier as headlining acts(Ohana Fest/ Instagram)

The festival will be held from September 26 to 28. The presale for passes will begin on Thursday, May 1, at 10 am PT, according to the Ohana Fest's Instagram post. Fans can sign up for a presale passcode on the festival's official website to get tickets in time. Additionally, a public on-sale will be conducted at 12 pm PT, depending on the availability of tickets. Check out the full list of the official lineup below:

Full lineup for Ohana Festival 2025

Day 1: Friday, September 26

  1. Eddie Vedder and Earthlings
  2. Kings of Leon
  3. Garbage
  4. Stereophonics
  5. Lukas Nelson
  6. Kim Deal
  7. Deep Sea Diver
  8. Hinds
  9. Girl and Girl
  10. Akira Galaxy
  11. Makua

Day 2: Saturday, September 27

  1. Hozier
  2. Leon Bridges
  3. Rainbow Kitten Surprise
  4. Tedeschi Trucks Band
  5. Royel Otis
  6. Margo Price
  7. Mdou Moctar
  8. Mon Rovîa
  9. Chaparelle
  10. David Duchovny
  11. The Alain Johannes Band

Day 3: Sunday, September 28

  1. Green Day
  2. Cage the Elephant
  3. Wet Leg
  4. James
  5. Mannequin Pussy
  6. The Chats
  7. Lambrini Girls
  8. The Murder Capital
  9. The Criticals
  10. Skating Polly

Fans excited for Ohana Festival, in awe of ‘amazing’ lineup

Shortly after the lineup for Ohana Festival was unveiled, fans flocked to social media to share their excitement. “oh my dear god eddie vedder and hozier together,” one Instagram user commented. “Amazing lineup!!” another said.

One more fan wrote, “What a FANTASTIC LINEUP!! I will be there the whole weekend for sure,” while another said, “That’s a pretty darn good lineup. Alain Johannes!” “wowow this lineup is straight you really outdid yourself this year!” an excited fan added.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
