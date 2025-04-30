Ohana Festival 2025: Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Green Day, Hozier to headline

Ohana Festival has unveiled its 2025 lineup. Created by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, the music festival is set to return to Doheny State Beach, California, in late September. In a social media post shared on Tuesday, the artists set to perform at the three-day event were unveiled. The headlining acts include Green Day, Hozier, and the festival's founder. Ohana Festival 2025 lineup features Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Green Day, and Hozier as headlining acts(Ohana Fest/ Instagram)

The festival will be held from September 26 to 28. The presale for passes will begin on Thursday, May 1, at 10 am PT, according to the Ohana Fest's Instagram post. Fans can sign up for a presale passcode on the festival's official website to get tickets in time. Additionally, a public on-sale will be conducted at 12 pm PT, depending on the availability of tickets. Check out the full list of the official lineup below:

Full lineup for Ohana Festival 2025

Day 1: Friday, September 26

Eddie Vedder and Earthlings Kings of Leon Garbage Stereophonics Lukas Nelson Kim Deal Deep Sea Diver Hinds Girl and Girl Akira Galaxy Makua

Day 2: Saturday, September 27

Hozier Leon Bridges Rainbow Kitten Surprise Tedeschi Trucks Band Royel Otis Margo Price Mdou Moctar Mon Rovîa Chaparelle David Duchovny The Alain Johannes Band

Day 3: Sunday, September 28

Green Day Cage the Elephant Wet Leg James Mannequin Pussy The Chats Lambrini Girls The Murder Capital The Criticals Skating Polly

Fans excited for Ohana Festival, in awe of ‘amazing’ lineup

Shortly after the lineup for Ohana Festival was unveiled, fans flocked to social media to share their excitement. “oh my dear god eddie vedder and hozier together,” one Instagram user commented. “Amazing lineup!!” another said.

One more fan wrote, “What a FANTASTIC LINEUP!! I will be there the whole weekend for sure,” while another said, “That’s a pretty darn good lineup. Alain Johannes!” “wowow this lineup is straight you really outdid yourself this year!” an excited fan added.