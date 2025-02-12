2025 Milwaukee Summerfest lineup: Megan Thee Stallion, Hozier, Benson Boone among headliners
ByArya Vaishnavi
Check out the full list of performers for the 2025 Milwaukee Summerfest
The lineup for the 2025 Milwaukee Summerfest is here! Set to begin on June 19, the headlining acts for the three-weekend event include Megan Thee Stallion, Benson Boone, Hozier, James Taylor, and The Lumineers. Over 130 performances across varying genres have been announced for the fest, which is regarded as one of America's largest and longest-running musical events.
This year, Summerfest is returning to its 75-acre Maier Festival Park on the banks of Lake Michigan. The shows will take place across 12 stages from June 19 to 21, June 26 to 28, and July 3 to 5. The full lineup, which has yet to be announced, will feature about 600 acts, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Check out the lineup unveiled so far below:
Milwaukee Summerfest 2025 lineup
June 19
- Def Leppard + Tesla
- Troy Tyler
- Eric Benét
- The Isley Brothers
- Buffalo Nichols
- The Shonn Hinton Experience
- Joy Oladokun
- Gary Clark Jr.
- Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
- Ava Maybee
- Zinadelphia
- Aly & AJ
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Adam Jensen
- Augustana
- Jack’s Mannequin
- Hiss Golden Messenger
- The Record Company
- Ginuwine
- The Allman Betts Band
- NilexNile
- Mike Jones
- Fabolous
June 20
- Hozier + Gigi Perez
- Bad Boy
- Foghat
- George Thorogood & The Destroyers
- Bombargo
- John Butler
- Dispatch
- Allison Russell
- Snow Wife
- Betty Who
- Todd Cameron
- Austin Snell
- Muscadine Bloodline
- Illiterate Light
- Arts Fishing Club
- Yoke Lore
- The Head And The Heart
- Wang Chung
- Paul Young
- Grand Funk Railroad
- Rick Springfield
- Ayra Starr
June 21
- James Taylor + Jason Mraz, Tiny Habits
- Japanese Breakfast
- Jason Scott & The High Heat
- Jack Wharff & The Tobacco Flats
- Kashus Culpepper
- Whiskey Myers
- Eric Bellinger
- Odie Leigh
- The Army, The Navy
- Matt Maltese
- Iann Dior
- Good Neighbors
- Artemas
- Justin Nozuka
- Ben Rector
- Lindsey Stirling
- Luke Borchelt
- Cooper Ramsey
- Shaylen
- Billy Currington
June 26
- Lainey Wilson + Lukas Nelson, Shane Smith & The Saints
- Bandits On The Run
- Willy Porter
- The Avett Brothers
- The Summer Set
- Olive Vox
- The Maine
- Mayday Parade
- Lille Venn
- Nessa Barrett
- The English Beat
- The Mission U.K.
- The Psychedelic Furs
- Freddy Jones Band
- The Producers
- DEVO
- Lecade
- Gavin Adcock
June 27
- The Killers
- CAKE
- Billy Corgan And The Machines Of God
- Chaparelle
- Julien Baker & TORRES
- Showoff
- Plain White T’s
- Motion City Soundtrack
- Adam Warner
- Hotel California: A Salute To The Eagles
- Steve Max: Master Of Simon Sez
- Phil Vassar
- Jo Dee Mesina
- Skrilla
- 1900Rugrat
- Offset
June 28
- Megan Thee Stallion + Flo Milli
- Richie Allen
- Preston Cooper
- Riley Green
- Sugo
- Spyro Gyra
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Cassandra Lewis
- Grupo Mania
- Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound
- Dumpstaphunk
- The Cat Empire
- Here Come The Mummies
- Chucky
- YTB Fatt
- BossMan Dlow
- Nicotine Dolls
- Amble
- Zach Seabaugh
- The Fray
- Dogpark
- HAFFWAY
- Smallpools
- Young The Giant
July 3
- Benson Boone
- Phoneboy
- Phantom Planet
- I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
- Lovejoy
- Nettspend
- Timmy Skelly
- Friko
- Hey, Nothing
- MJ Lenderman
- TWINSICK
- Loud Luxury
- Vixen
- Rocket Mafia ft. Rikki Rocket
- Sebastian Bach
- GASHI
July 4
- Chicago
- The Ike Reilly Assassination
- Bully
- Social Distortion
- Gary Lewis & The Playboys
- Darren Kiely
- Max McNown
- Alex Warren
- Little Texas
- Frost Children
- Porter Robinson
- Richard Marx
- Everclear
- Tripping Daisy
- Fountains Of Wayne
July 5
- The Lumineers + Hippo Campus
- Saxsquatch
- Rome
- Dirty Heads
- Snow Tha Product
- Rivals
- Archers
- The Warning
- Real Boston Richey
- Tee Grizzley
- Bloodywood
- Jinjer
- Babymetal
- Aiden Canfield
- Lauren Watkins
- Josh Ross
- Nate Smith
