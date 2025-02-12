Menu Explore
2025 Milwaukee Summerfest lineup: Megan Thee Stallion, Hozier, Benson Boone among headliners

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 12, 2025 11:04 PM IST

Check out the full list of performers for the 2025 Milwaukee Summerfest 

The lineup for the 2025 Milwaukee Summerfest is here! Set to begin on June 19, the headlining acts for the three-weekend event include Megan Thee Stallion, Benson Boone, Hozier, James Taylor, and The Lumineers. Over 130 performances across varying genres have been announced for the fest, which is regarded as one of America's largest and longest-running musical events.

FILE - Megan Thee Stallion performs during BottleRock Napa Valley on May 24, 2024, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
FILE - Megan Thee Stallion performs during BottleRock Napa Valley on May 24, 2024, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

This year, Summerfest is returning to its 75-acre Maier Festival Park on the banks of Lake Michigan. The shows will take place across 12 stages from June 19 to 21, June 26 to 28, and July 3 to 5. The full lineup, which has yet to be announced, will feature about 600 acts, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Check out the lineup unveiled so far below:

Milwaukee Summerfest 2025 lineup

June 19

  1. Def Leppard + Tesla
  2. Troy Tyler
  3. Eric Benét
  4. The Isley Brothers
  5. Buffalo Nichols
  6. The Shonn Hinton Experience
  7. Joy Oladokun
  8. Gary Clark Jr.
  9. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
  10. Ava Maybee
  11. Zinadelphia
  12. Aly & AJ
  13. Natasha Bedingfield
  14. Adam Jensen
  15. Augustana
  16. Jack’s Mannequin
  17. Hiss Golden Messenger
  18. The Record Company
  19. Ginuwine
  20. The Allman Betts Band
  21. NilexNile
  22. Mike Jones
  23. Fabolous

June 20

  1. Hozier + Gigi Perez
  2. Bad Boy
  3. Foghat
  4. George Thorogood & The Destroyers
  5. Bombargo
  6. John Butler
  7. Dispatch
  8. Allison Russell
  9. Snow Wife
  10. Betty Who
  11. Todd Cameron
  12. Austin Snell
  13. Muscadine Bloodline
  14. Illiterate Light
  15. Arts Fishing Club
  16. Yoke Lore
  17. The Head And The Heart
  18. Wang Chung
  19. Paul Young
  20. Grand Funk Railroad
  21. Rick Springfield
  22. Ayra Starr

June 21

  1. James Taylor + Jason Mraz, Tiny Habits
  2. Japanese Breakfast
  3. Jason Scott & The High Heat
  4. Jack Wharff & The Tobacco Flats
  5. Kashus Culpepper
  6. Whiskey Myers
  7. Eric Bellinger
  8. Odie Leigh
  9. The Army, The Navy
  10. Matt Maltese
  11. Iann Dior
  12. Good Neighbors
  13. Artemas
  14. Justin Nozuka
  15. Ben Rector
  16. Lindsey Stirling
  17. Luke Borchelt
  18. Cooper Ramsey
  19. Shaylen
  20. Billy Currington

June 26

  1. Lainey Wilson + Lukas Nelson, Shane Smith & The Saints
  2. Bandits On The Run
  3. Willy Porter
  4. The Avett Brothers
  5. The Summer Set
  6. Olive Vox
  7. The Maine
  8. Mayday Parade
  9. Lille Venn
  10. Nessa Barrett
  11. The English Beat
  12. The Mission U.K.
  13. The Psychedelic Furs
  14. Freddy Jones Band
  15. The Producers
  16. DEVO
  17. Lecade
  18. Gavin Adcock

June 27

  1. The Killers
  2. CAKE
  3. Billy Corgan And The Machines Of God
  4. Chaparelle
  5. Julien Baker & TORRES
  6. Showoff
  7. Plain White T’s
  8. Motion City Soundtrack
  9. Adam Warner
  10. Hotel California: A Salute To The Eagles
  11. Steve Max: Master Of Simon Sez
  12. Phil Vassar
  13. Jo Dee Mesina
  14. Skrilla
  15. 1900Rugrat
  16. Offset

June 28

  1. Megan Thee Stallion + Flo Milli
  2. Richie Allen
  3. Preston Cooper
  4. Riley Green
  5. Sugo
  6. Spyro Gyra
  7. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
  8. Cassandra Lewis
  9. Grupo Mania
  10. Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound
  11. Dumpstaphunk
  12. The Cat Empire
  13. Here Come The Mummies
  14. Chucky
  15. YTB Fatt
  16. BossMan Dlow
  17. Nicotine Dolls
  18. Amble
  19. Zach Seabaugh
  20. The Fray
  21. Dogpark
  22. HAFFWAY
  23. Smallpools
  24. Young The Giant

July 3

  1. Benson Boone
  2. Phoneboy
  3. Phantom Planet
  4. I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
  5. Lovejoy
  6. Nettspend
  7. Timmy Skelly
  8. Friko
  9. Hey, Nothing
  10. MJ Lenderman
  11. TWINSICK
  12. Loud Luxury
  13. Vixen
  14. Rocket Mafia ft. Rikki Rocket
  15. Sebastian Bach
  16. GASHI

July 4

  1. Chicago
  2. The Ike Reilly Assassination
  3. Bully
  4. Social Distortion
  5. Gary Lewis & The Playboys
  6. Darren Kiely
  7. Max McNown
  8. Alex Warren
  9. Little Texas
  10. Frost Children
  11. Porter Robinson
  12. Richard Marx
  13. Everclear
  14. Tripping Daisy
  15. Fountains Of Wayne

July 5

  1. The Lumineers + Hippo Campus
  2. Saxsquatch
  3. Rome
  4. Dirty Heads
  5. Snow Tha Product
  6. Rivals
  7. Archers
  8. The Warning
  9. Real Boston Richey
  10. Tee Grizzley
  11. Bloodywood
  12. Jinjer
  13. Babymetal
  14. Aiden Canfield
  15. Lauren Watkins
  16. Josh Ross
  17. Nate Smith

