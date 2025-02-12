2025 Milwaukee Summerfest lineup: Megan Thee Stallion, Hozier, Benson Boone among headliners

The lineup for the 2025 Milwaukee Summerfest is here! Set to begin on June 19, the headlining acts for the three-weekend event include Megan Thee Stallion, Benson Boone, Hozier, James Taylor, and The Lumineers. Over 130 performances across varying genres have been announced for the fest, which is regarded as one of America's largest and longest-running musical events. FILE - Megan Thee Stallion performs during BottleRock Napa Valley on May 24, 2024, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

This year, Summerfest is returning to its 75-acre Maier Festival Park on the banks of Lake Michigan. The shows will take place across 12 stages from June 19 to 21, June 26 to 28, and July 3 to 5. The full lineup, which has yet to be announced, will feature about 600 acts, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Check out the lineup unveiled so far below:

Milwaukee Summerfest 2025 lineup

June 19

Def Leppard + Tesla Troy Tyler Eric Benét The Isley Brothers Buffalo Nichols The Shonn Hinton Experience Joy Oladokun Gary Clark Jr. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Ava Maybee Zinadelphia Aly & AJ Natasha Bedingfield Adam Jensen Augustana Jack’s Mannequin Hiss Golden Messenger The Record Company Ginuwine The Allman Betts Band NilexNile Mike Jones Fabolous

June 20

Hozier + Gigi Perez Bad Boy Foghat George Thorogood & The Destroyers Bombargo John Butler Dispatch Allison Russell Snow Wife Betty Who Todd Cameron Austin Snell Muscadine Bloodline Illiterate Light Arts Fishing Club Yoke Lore The Head And The Heart Wang Chung Paul Young Grand Funk Railroad Rick Springfield Ayra Starr

June 21

James Taylor + Jason Mraz, Tiny Habits Japanese Breakfast Jason Scott & The High Heat Jack Wharff & The Tobacco Flats Kashus Culpepper Whiskey Myers Eric Bellinger Odie Leigh The Army, The Navy Matt Maltese Iann Dior Good Neighbors Artemas Justin Nozuka Ben Rector Lindsey Stirling Luke Borchelt Cooper Ramsey Shaylen Billy Currington

June 26

Lainey Wilson + Lukas Nelson, Shane Smith & The Saints Bandits On The Run Willy Porter The Avett Brothers The Summer Set Olive Vox The Maine Mayday Parade Lille Venn Nessa Barrett The English Beat The Mission U.K. The Psychedelic Furs Freddy Jones Band The Producers DEVO Lecade Gavin Adcock

June 27

The Killers CAKE Billy Corgan And The Machines Of God Chaparelle Julien Baker & TORRES Showoff Plain White T’s Motion City Soundtrack Adam Warner Hotel California: A Salute To The Eagles Steve Max: Master Of Simon Sez Phil Vassar Jo Dee Mesina Skrilla 1900Rugrat Offset

June 28

Megan Thee Stallion + Flo Milli Richie Allen Preston Cooper Riley Green Sugo Spyro Gyra Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Cassandra Lewis Grupo Mania Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound Dumpstaphunk The Cat Empire Here Come The Mummies Chucky YTB Fatt BossMan Dlow Nicotine Dolls Amble Zach Seabaugh The Fray Dogpark HAFFWAY Smallpools Young The Giant

July 3

Benson Boone Phoneboy Phantom Planet I Don’t Know How But They Found Me Lovejoy Nettspend Timmy Skelly Friko Hey, Nothing MJ Lenderman TWINSICK Loud Luxury Vixen Rocket Mafia ft. Rikki Rocket Sebastian Bach GASHI

July 4

Chicago The Ike Reilly Assassination Bully Social Distortion Gary Lewis & The Playboys Darren Kiely Max McNown Alex Warren Little Texas Frost Children Porter Robinson Richard Marx Everclear Tripping Daisy Fountains Of Wayne

July 5