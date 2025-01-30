Megan Thee Stallion slams ‘short kings’; ‘a lot of your favorite rappers are tiny!’

Last week, Megan Thee Stallion opened up about a common misconception in the public eye: her height. While in Paris on January 26, the Mamushi rapper caught up with Mystery Fashionist’s Ajay Porter and addressed the way her height is often exaggerated, especially in photos. “People be thinking… I love my tall queens: We are stallions, we are long-legged, thick queens, but I feel like guys always be editing my pictures so I look bigger than everybody else. They be tryna make it seem like I’m really [tough]. I’m tough, but, like, b*tch: g*ddamn, I ain’t that damn tall,” Megan said, laughing. Standing at 5’10”, Megan explained that the editing of her photos often creates an illusion of a more buff and taller body when, adding that many of her fellow male rappers are much shorter. “These men are small. A lot of your favourite rappers are tiny, so when they [are] by me, [they look up], and I be like, ‘[Yeah].’” Looks like there's little respect for the short kings on this side of town (no shade). Megan Thee Stallion at Fashion Week

For the record, Megan’s height is indeed above average and while she may be tall compared to the general population, the WAP collaborator's playful comments show that her stature is often exaggerated, especially in the context of her larger-than-life persona. Netizens had a field day with this with comments flooding through Reddit. "

What else is the rapper up to?

Beyond setting the record straight on her height, Megan has also been making headlines with her recent fashion appearances at Paris Fashion Week. The rapper was spotted at Gaurav Gupta’s Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris yesterday, where she wore an eye-catching Chakric Drape Chain Gown from the designer’s collection. Gupta shared his excitement about working with Megan, describing her as a “cosmic force” and calling their collaboration a “monumental moment.” Megan herself shared the look on Instagram, writing, “chakras aligned in @gauravguptaofficial.”

Megan also turned heads at the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2025 Couture Collection on Wednesday, where she wore a cropped black coat with a dramatic floor-length train. The look featured cream-coloured floral underwear and sheer striped thigh-high stockings, paired with black heels with metallic details. Her glam was equally striking, with a glossy, blush-heavy makeup look and slicked-back red hair, completing her bold fashion moment.

In terms of her romantic life, she has been linked to Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig who stands at a whopping 6.5 ft. We see you girl!